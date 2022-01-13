Coffee shop could take place of former Denny's in Snyder

A coffee shop could replace the Denny's Restaurant in Snyder that closed recently.

Denny's had served up Grand Slam breakfasts at all hours of the day and night at 4445 Main St., near Harlem Road, since taking over the building from Perkins Family Restaurant in 1999. It was one of a number of Perkins restaurants in Western New York that Denny's acquired and converted that year.

Benderson Development Co., which owns the property through a limited liability company, said it is actively working to redevelop the site, but declined to provide specifics on a new use.

"We’ve been in communication with the town, but have yet to formally submit anything while we refine our plans," Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing for Benderson, said in an email. "As you know, I don’t talk specifics about deals which aren’t inked. But I can share that we currently have no signed leases with future users for the site."

The lease for the Denny's was nearing its end, something that factored into the company's decision to close the restaurant, Recoon said. He said Denny's kept in touch about its plans and noted the company operates restaurants in several other Benderson buildings.