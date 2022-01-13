Coffee shop could take place of former Denny's in Snyder

A coffee shop could replace the Denny's Restaurant in Snyder that closed recently.
Denny's had served up Grand Slam breakfasts at all hours of the day and night at 4445 Main St., near Harlem Road, since taking over the building from Perkins Family Restaurant in 1999. It was one of a number of Perkins restaurants in Western New York that Denny's acquired and converted that year.
Benderson Development Co., which owns the property through a limited liability company, said it is actively working to redevelop the site, but declined to provide specifics on a new use.
"We’ve been in communication with the town, but have yet to formally submit anything while we refine our plans," Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing for Benderson, said in an email. "As you know, I don’t talk specifics about deals which aren’t inked. But I can share that we currently have no signed leases with future users for the site."
The lease for the Denny's was nearing its end, something that factored into the company's decision to close the restaurant, Recoon said. He said Denny's kept in touch about its plans and noted the company operates restaurants in several other Benderson buildings.
Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Benderson officials have discussed potential plans for a coffee shop at the Main Street property, a high-traffic site near Amherst Central High School and across the street from Daemen College.
He said the property's current zoning doesn't allow for a restaurant with a drive-thru, which could be a stumbling block for a coffee shop. There already is a Spot Coffee about a mile to the east on Main Street and a Starbucks another half mile past that.
But he awaits a site plan submission by Benderson and said the town would welcome a reuse of the site that includes a new structure built closer to Main Street, shifting the building farther away from the homes behind the existing restaurant.
Kulpa said late-night and early-morning Denny's patrons have created quality-of-life issues over the years for neighboring homeowners and it would be ideal to address that in the redevelopment of the site.
Given the proximity to the Daemen campus, it's natural to wonder whether the college wants to take over the property.
The college in 2013 bought a former YMCA branch building at 4433 Main St., just to the west of the Denny's, and in 2015 opened a $5.6 million Academic and Wellness Center there.
And it acquired a home on Getzville Road in January 2020.
Daemen spokesman Daniel Robison said the college has no plans to buy or lease the Denny's building.
Kulpa said he hasn't talked to the college about the Denny's property. But he said school officials have indicated to him an interest in setting up a bookstore somewhere off-campus in the surrounding neighborhood.