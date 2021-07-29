Cocaine trafficker gets 10-plus years in federal prison

A man federal prosecutors said was responsible for trafficking large amounts of cocaine between Georgia, Texas and Buffalo will serve more than 10 years in federal prison after being sentenced Thursday.

Antwan Hugley, 42, of Atlanta, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Buffalo to 130 months in prison for his role in a cocaine ring that saw kilos of the drug shipped from down South to Buffalo, where is was cut and sold, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said. According to prosecutors, on several occasions FBI agents apprehended street-level dealers who subsequently named Hugley as their distributor. He was active running drugs in Buffalo and Rochester from 2010 to 2016, according to federal court records.

At one point, federal agents said Hugley was the intended recipient of a bag sent via Greyhound bus from Canada that contained 5 kilos of cocaine. Federal officers tracking the bag said Hugley attempted to retrieve it at a bus station but was tipped off by a Greyhound employee who told him "I hope your luggage wasn't the one with a lot of drugs."