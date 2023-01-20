Cocaine bust ranks among largest ever in Buffalo; authorities suspect Mexican cartel

The investigation began more than three months ago with the seizure of 2 kilos of cocaine. A second bust followed – this time involving 6 kilos.

On Wednesday night, the Erie County Sheriff's Office SWAT team descended upon an Airbnb rental house on the edge of downtown and made what law enforcement officials say may be one of the largest drug seizures in recent Buffalo history. And they suspect the Sinoloa drug cartel in Mexico may be involved.

Inside the garage of the Pine Street house, Timothy C. Tucker, 48, of Inglewood, Calif., and Loany G. Gato Aronategui, 19, of Henderson, Nev., were dismantling a Ford Explorer that Gato Aronategui and another woman, Chastity Y. Banks, 23, of Palmdale, Calif., had just driven across the country, according to authorities. They were allegedly trying to retrieve plastic-wrapped bricks of cocaine from hidden compartments in the vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities say they found 14 kilos of cocaine in the raid. Combined with the earlier seizures, the 22 kilos – nearly 50 pounds – of cocaine would have fetched an estimated street value of over $2 million.

All three suspects were arraigned Thursday morning in Buffalo City Court, each charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

City Court Judge Kevin Keane ordered the trio to be held without bail. The judge assigned attorneys to represent them.

On Friday, with the bricks of cocaine seized in the raid piled on a table in front of them, officials with the Sheriff's Office, Buffalo police and the FBI discussed the arrests.

Undersheriff William Cooley said that the investigation points to the cocaine originating in Mexico.

"This drug pipeline that they interrupted is part of a transnational criminal organization also known as the Sinoloa drug cartel," Cooley said. "This is evidence that the problems of the southern border have reached Erie County."

He would not comment on whether there is any connection to another California-to-Buffalo drug ring with ties to the deadly El Chapo cartel in Mexico and a former Mexican mayor with a history of drug trafficking. In that case, the drugs were stored in insulated containers labeled "sea cucumbers."

He pointed out that in recent years drug dealers locally and across the country have been cutting cocaine with other products, including fentanyl.

"What you see right here is a killer," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said pointing to the bricks of cocaine. "It is a killer especially when it is mixed with fentanyl."

Investigators said they cannot yet divulge all of the details in the case.

But they talked about how Wednesday's raid went down.

Investigators say they believe the two young women drove the Ford Explorer from California to Buffalo while Tucker flew to the Buffalo airport, with a stop in Detroit.

Sheriff's personnel observed Tucker leaving the airport in a car and traveling into Buffalo at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

By that time, other investigators were watching the two women who were at a suburban hotel. At about 6:30, they were allegedly seen leaving the hotel and heading for the Airbnb on Pine Street.

The raid at the Airbnb took place at 7:30 p.m.

Investigators found 13 kilo bricks of cocaine in secret compartments within the Ford Explorer. They also allegedly found one more kilo in a bucket in the garage. They were not armed.

Tucker and Gato Aronategui were taken into custody at the garage. Deputies arrested Banks following a traffic stop in Buffalo.

The three suspects are being held in jail as they await their next court date on Jan. 24.

"This investigation is far from over," said D.J. Granville, chief of the sheriff's narcotics unit. "We do expect some local arrests in the near future."