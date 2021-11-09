Coalition protests as construction begins on Outer Harbor events space

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin drove a sledgehammer into a wall of the Outer Harbor's Terminal B building Tuesday, ceremonially launching the start of construction to build a $13 million music pavilion and open-air events space.
Benjamin's blow may have demolished the hopes of those seeking to block the project. Some 40 of them gathered outside to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to stop the project.
"We're asking Gov. Hochul to stop the implementation of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.'s general project plan, especially their plans for an amphitheater," said Sam Magavern, a member of the Our Outer Harbor Coalition and senior policy fellow with the Partnership for the Public Good.
Inside Terminal B, it was another story.
"I am glad on behalf of Gov. Kathy Hochul to be here in support of this project," Benjamin said. "This project will renovate this long-abandoned Terminal B warehouse into an events center and utilize the existing parking area, while reclaiming 8 acres of contaminated property to open additional public access with scenic lake views."
The project, expected to be completed in fall 2023, calls for the music pavilion and space for festivals, charity runs and other summertime events.
A state agency's vote approving $13 million toward the project means construction and landscape work could soon start, barring any legal setbacks, on converting 8 acres into an events and concert space.
"This represents the new waterfront for our community," Rep. Brian Higgins said inside the 97,148-square-foot warehouse, which will be reduced to its metal frame.
"Every place where there is a waterfront, they are trying to build an amphitheater, so people can enjoy the arts and cultural potential of waterfronts and open spaces," he said.
The entire 8-acre site, including 5 acres that will be turned into a sloped lawn, has been off-limits to the public.
The waterfront agency plans to remove cottonwoods, black locusts and buckthorn and plant hundreds of trees and other habitat plantings to provide greater biodiversity.
Concerts at the Outer Harbor divides supporters and foes of a state agency's proposal to transform a derelict former port warehouse into an open-air pavilion.
The coalition opposes cutting down mature trees and replacing them with a grassy area.
"It's going to be very destructive of the natural habitat," Magavern said. "When you have grass and want people to sit on it, that means you're going to use pesticides to control for mosquitoes and ticks, and that's going to do further damage to the birds, the butterflies and other pollinators."
Those who want the Outer Harbor restricted to passive recreation have collected more than 7,000 petition signatures calling for a state park.
Their last hope to stop the project appears to be a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court in June by the 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor, the League of Women Voters of Buffalo-Niagara and the WNY Environmental Alliance.
The groups said in their lawsuit that the waterfront agency failed to conduct an environmental review.
