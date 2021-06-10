Co-owner of medical transportation company indicted on healthcare fraud charge

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging the co-owner of a medical transportation company in Buffalo with healthcare fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted on the charge, Saleh Mozeb, 65, of Buffalo, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the indictment and a previously filed complaint, Mozeb is a co-owner of Great Lake Transportation, a non-emergency medical transportation provider for local Medicaid recipients.

Great Lake, which has been in operation since August 2016, has a fleet of about 15 vehicles and employs about 20 drivers to provide rides to and from methadone clinics in the Buffalo area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Great Lake is accused of submitting fraudulent claims for payment that billed Medicaid for trips not performed – as well as individual rides that were billed as group rides – between September 2016 and December 2020.

As a result of the alleged fraud, Medicaid incurred a loss of more than $7,000.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.