Closing time extended to midnight for restaurants and bars

Restaurants and bars in New York State will have an additional hour to stay open each day, starting Monday night.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday that he is extending the closing time for food and beverage service from 11 p.m. to midnight.
Catered events can be extended until 1 a.m., the governor said during a conference call with reporters.
"The numbers are down on Covid," Cuomo said. "We talk about adjusting the valve between economic activity and economic constraint, depending on how we're doing with Covid."
Support Local Journalism
The governor is encouraged by a statewide seven-day average positivity rate for the virus of 3.1%, the lowest in the past month. New York has fully vaccinated 5 million people, and 7.8 million, or 39% of the population, have received at least one dose.
"But at the same time, we caution New Yorkers, don't get cocky. The disease is still very much with us," Cuomo said. "You see it escalating in some states. You see it escalating in some countries. So we have to stay smart until Covid is crushed, and it won't be crushed until we get herd immunity, and we won't get herd immunity until we finish vaccinating everyone."
Cuomo had extended the closing time from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Feb. 12. Judges have blocked the curfew twice for restaurants in Western New York that filed lawsuits over the curfew, but both times were overruled by higher courts, most recently last week.
Cuomo also announced that as of April 23, spectators will be allowed at outdoor auto and horse racing venues at 20% capacity.
"That will be in line with our guidance for other professional sports events," Cuomo said. "The health and safety protocols that apply to sports events – face masks, social distancing, proof of completed immunization or recent negative test – will apply here also."