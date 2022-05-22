Closing of portion of Forest Avenue is prelude to longer-lasting fixes

For four hours last week, a portion of Forest Avenue was closed to dramatize the need to improve public safety there, just days after a vehicle injured a boy at Forest and Baynes.

But it's only the first step toward installing a temporary solution in June, with the city's permission, that will redesign the street so that cars, pedestrians and bikes can coexist better than they do now.

The action, taken by GOBike, with the knowledge of the city's Department of Public Works, drew the attention of people in the neighborhood who came out to support the street-blocking action.

"You've got to love Buffalo," said Larry Budd, as a makeshift game by the Buffalo Bike Polo Club took place several feet away. "Shut the street down, we're going to have a party."

Budd, who lives on Potomac between Baynes and Richmond, said the speed bumps on Baynes are effective in getting cars to slow down.

David LaFrance, who lives on Forest, said people need to understand that the area is a neighborhood with families and change needs to happen "for the safety of the neighborhood as well as individuals who may not live here."

Marnie Letzelter, who was with 4-year-old daughter Vienna, said she would also like to see speed bumps used to slow down traffic and dedicated bike lanes to boost bike safety.

"We commute to Buff State every day, and people aren't paying attention for bikers," Letzelter said.

"The desire to get some place quickly certainly seems to outweigh people's awareness of where they might be," Letzelter said. "I think once the world started turning again, everyone's eager to get there."

Justin Booth, GOBike's executive director, said the organization has been working with the city's Department of Public Works for a long-term solution on Forest between Rees and Niagara streets.

"The city doesn't have basic infrastructure like paint to delineate these spaces," Booth said, taking a break from installing bike racks outside Daniella.

"Our goal is to try to make the corridor a little bit safer and connect people who are traveling on Niagara Street to the Richardson complex," Booth said. "Those east to west connections aren't really available for people."

Jim Jones, an engineer working for GOBike, said a radar gun last fall tracked average speeds of 35 to 36 miles per hour, with a high speed of 82. The street's speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

Jones said the planned temporary changes will take two weeks to complete. That's better, he said, than waiting for what could be years for the city to accomplish the same thing through a specially funded capital project.

Jones said the group will stripe a two-way protected cycle track on the north side. Bollards will be placed every 20 feet in the middle of the intersection, he said. And green elephant tracks will be used at the intersections to alert drivers that it's a "conflict area."

The road also will be striped down the middle.

"This will get people safe immediately," Jones said. "That's the goal here."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.