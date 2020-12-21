Closing Gowanda Correctional will devastate economy around the prison, officials say

"These people have continued to go in because the need to run the prison doesn't stop. And now they get this news four days before Christmas," Smith said. "It potentially could have a devastating effect on our economy."

“Upstate communities were struggling even before the onset of Covid-19. Removing hundreds of jobs within these localities will be a crippling financial blow. And to deliver this news just days before Christmas is flat out wrong," said Michael B. Powers, president of the corrections officers union.

The budget passed by the State Legislature in 2020 authorized the closing of two prisons.

The state letter gave a 90-day notice of the planned shutdown. The Gowanda Correctional Facility is located on the same campus as the Collins Correctional Facility, another medium security prison in the Town of Collins.

The prisons are the largest employer in the rural community, according to town Supervisor Ken Martin. He said there had been talk throughout the year of the state closing some prisons.

"You just hope the one in your community is the one that isn't chosen to get closed," Martin said.