 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Closed Lockport bridge to be spruced up, but no decision on its future
0 comments

Closed Lockport bridge to be spruced up, but no decision on its future

Support this work for $1 a month
north adam Street bridge lockport

The North Adam Street Bridge is one of Buffalo Niagara's many deficient bridges. It is currently closed.

 Image via Google Earth

The state Department of Transportation will begin work this fall on improving the looks of the North Adam Street Bridge, but no decision has been made on whether the span over the Erie Canal in Lockport will be repaired or removed.

The bridge, built in 1918, was closed April 28, 2011. A 2019 national report said North Adam Street was one of the two most structurally deficient bridges in the entire state.

Tuesday, Assemblyman Michael J. Norris, State Sen. Robert G. Ortt and Mayor Michelle M. Roman announced existing pavement will be removed at both ends of the bridge and planted with grass, and the bridge will be better connected to pedestrian paths.

There's another bridge two-tenths of a mile away.

Although Roman would like to see the North Adam bridge repaired, she said, "We understand it's a very expensive endeavor because they've left it so long."

Roman said there's talk of making it a pedestrian-only bridge as part of a Canal Corp. "Reimagine the Canals" plan.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Greek texts restored by chemist in hopes of revealing past secrets

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Study finds 1 of every 13 bridges in the area is deficient
Local News

Study finds 1 of every 13 bridges in the area is deficient

  • Updated

A report released Monday rated 91 of the Buffalo Niagara region’s 1,164 bridges — about 8 percent — as deficient. Ten bridges — built from 1918 to 1960 and located in the Southtowns, Lancaster, Buffalo, Lockport and Akron — topped the list of the most deficient, according to TRIP, a Washington-based national transportation research group. Elected officials, transportation experts

Lockport seeks to preserve North Adam Street bridge
Latest Headlines

Lockport seeks to preserve North Adam Street bridge

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – The 95-year-old North Adam Street bridge over the Erie Canal ought to be preserved, Mayor Michael W. Tucker said during his State of the City address last week. But doing so in a way that allows the bridge to be reused is a heavy financial challenge. Susan Surdej, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation’s Buffalo office,

Latest Headlines

Lockport residents urge keeping North Adam Street Bridge

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – City residents and officials would like to see the state Department of Transportation repair or reconstruct the closed North Adam Street Bridge over the Erie Canal. DOT scoping supervisor Christopher Church said at a public information meeting Thursday in City Hall that either option would cost about $9 million, counting design costs. “We don’t have money set

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News