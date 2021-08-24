Closed Lockport bridge to be spruced up, but no decision on its future

The state Department of Transportation will begin work this fall on improving the looks of the North Adam Street Bridge, but no decision has been made on whether the span over the Erie Canal in Lockport will be repaired or removed.

The bridge, built in 1918, was closed April 28, 2011. A 2019 national report said North Adam Street was one of the two most structurally deficient bridges in the entire state.

Tuesday, Assemblyman Michael J. Norris, State Sen. Robert G. Ortt and Mayor Michelle M. Roman announced existing pavement will be removed at both ends of the bridge and planted with grass, and the bridge will be better connected to pedestrian paths.

There's another bridge two-tenths of a mile away.

Although Roman would like to see the North Adam bridge repaired, she said, "We understand it's a very expensive endeavor because they've left it so long."

Roman said there's talk of making it a pedestrian-only bridge as part of a Canal Corp. "Reimagine the Canals" plan.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.