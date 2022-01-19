Closed for three days, Buffalo schools finally will reopen Thursday

After three days away from their classrooms this week, students in Buffalo Public Schools will return to in-person learning Thursday.

Administrators announced Wednesday evening that all schools will be open for classes and after-school activities. The schools were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Students had a snow day Tuesday when the city was struck by a major storm and had remote classes on Wednesday while streets were being cleared of snow.

The announcement advised students and staff to continue to bring their online devices home every day in case another emergency arises.

“During the winter months, especially,” the announcement said, “it is essential that each of you are prepared and equipped to pivot to virtual learning if the circumstances require it.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.