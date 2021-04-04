Closed bridge divides community in hamlet of Clarksburg

Bill Magavern has been crossing the Clarksburg Bridge to go swimming below the Clarksburg falls for most of his 86 years.
But not this summer.
Nestled in the Eden hamlet of Clarksburg on Clarksburg Road near New Oregon Road, the bridge has been closed since Oct. 15 when a propane tank struck and damaged it. The truck came down the hill of Clarksburg Road at a fast pace, according to witnesses. The driver was seriously injured when he jumped out before the truck hit the bridge.
"It kind of divides our community," Magavern, who has a home on the east side of the creek, said of the closed bridge.
His friend, Henry Wilson, has lived on the other side of the creek and bridge since 1955.
"For me to go from my house to here and back," Wilson said while standing on the east side of the bridge, "is 8 miles. Otherwise, it's maybe a mile."
The one-lane metal truss bridge has spanned the south branch of Eighteen Mile Creek for more than 100 years, and now the community of Clarksburg in the Town of Eden is fighting to get the bridge repaired.
Residents have written letters and collected more than 100 signatures on a petition to County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and other officials in Erie County, which owns the bridge.
The hamlet is named for Simeon Clark Jr., who settled there in the early 1820s, building a grist mill. The bridge was built in 1911, according to a sign on it. It was erected after the previous metal bridge apparently collapsed when a dam above it washed out in 1912, according to Eden Town Historian Susan Minekime. It was renovated in 1988.
The bridge is listed as a historic structure by the State Historic Preservation Office, and the community is part of the Eden Mills Conservation Area, also designated by New York State.
"It is at a minimum an inconvenience," said Scott Carpenter, who can see the bridge from his home at the corner of New Oregon and Clarksburg roads. "We are a community here."
But even more, the closing of the bridge, which bars pedestrians as well as automobiles, cut the hamlet in half, he said.
Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman said the town is working with Erie County to come up with funding to pay for repairs to the bridge. Preliminary estimates are $800,000 to repair it, and $2 million to replace it with a replica, she said.
"We’re hoping we can up with something pretty quickly," she said. "We just don’t have the options yet."
Magavern and others want the bridge repaired. They fear a new bridge would have to be 26 feet wide, compared to the existing 14.4 feet width of the current bridge, and would require the demolition of several houses.
"You would have to change this whole intersection. The beauty of this hollow would just be wiped out," Magavern said. "It would just be a desecration for the beauty of this area."
It's a picturesque and quiet area of the county, and the average daily traffic in 2017 was 399, according to BridgeHunter.com. The hamlet gets a lot of traffic in the summer from people taking pictures while viewing the scenery, and the bridge is the site for numerous wedding photos, Wilson said. And many in the area belong to the Clarksburg Club which has tennis courts and access to the swimming hole below a waterfall on the west side of the creek. It's not an easy walk or drive around the closed bridge to get to the club for those on the east side of the creek.
"Even though we don’t own the bridge we have a vested interest in the continuation of our road," Hartman said. "It’s a historic structure in our town we don't have many of those and I would hate to lose that."