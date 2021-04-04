Closed bridge divides community in hamlet of Clarksburg

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The hamlet is named for Simeon Clark Jr., who settled there in the early 1820s, building a grist mill. The bridge was built in 1911, according to a sign on it. It was erected after the previous metal bridge apparently collapsed when a dam above it washed out in 1912, according to Eden Town Historian Susan Minekime. It was renovated in 1988.

The bridge is listed as a historic structure by the State Historic Preservation Office, and the community is part of the Eden Mills Conservation Area, also designated by New York State.

"It is at a minimum an inconvenience," said Scott Carpenter, who can see the bridge from his home at the corner of New Oregon and Clarksburg roads. "We are a community here."

But even more, the closing of the bridge, which bars pedestrians as well as automobiles, cut the hamlet in half, he said.

Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman said the town is working with Erie County to come up with funding to pay for repairs to the bridge. Preliminary estimates are $800,000 to repair it, and $2 million to replace it with a replica, she said.

"We’re hoping we can up with something pretty quickly," she said. "We just don’t have the options yet."