Three clergy members have filed a court petition seeking access to inmates wherever they are confined in the Holding Center and Erie County Correctional Facility, but Sheriff John Garcia is resisting what he called their demand for "unfettered access."

Their lawsuit says a section of the state's correction law allows them to conduct their visits in "any room where prisoners are confined."

"It's important to see how people are being confined," said attorney John N. Lipsitz, who represents the clergy members.

Garcia said his administration has expanded a religious services program to include granting clergy members access to incarcerated individuals, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"However, what is being sought by the petitioners is 24/7, unfettered access to all areas of the facility," Garcia said. "To be clear, people are not allowed to leisurely roam around the secured areas of our facilities at any time of the day or night for very obvious safety and security reasons."

The Sheriff's Office has conferred with the Erie County Attorney’s Office, Garcia said in a statement, adding that he believes the administration's policy complies with the guidelines set by the New York State Commission of Corrections.

The clergy members in November suggested any one of three dates for a visit that would allow them to visit wherever the inmates were confined, proposing the visit start about noon and last 2½ hours.

In their letter to Michael Phillips, superintendent in the Jail Management Division, the clergy members cited a section of state correction law that lists clergy members among those who "may visit at pleasure all local correctional facilities."

The areas they wanted to visit included housing units of all kinds as well as areas for medical treatment, detox and constant observation.

"We expect to have access to all such units at the time of our planned visit," they wrote in their letter.

"We expect to have access and to converse with all people in a given unit, not only those who are members of a particular faith," they wrote. "As clergy, our mission is to reach out to people of all faiths, and to assist them in their temporal as well as spiritual lives."

The clergy members acknowledged the Holding Center has its schedules and routines and said they were willing to come up with a mutually agreeable schedule and to work out other logistics.

The superintendent rejected their request.

Phillips, in his reply letter, said counsel for the Sheriff's Office advised that the state law the clergy members cited does not provide a legal basis allowing them to visit the jails in the manner they suggested.

"Your interpretation of this provision of law is flawed and without merit," Phillips wrote. "As such, we will not further contemplate requests/demands of this kind."

The clergy members' petition seeks a State Supreme Court order requiring the sheriff to allow them into the downtown Holding Center and the correctional facility in Alden "at their pleasure and to permit them to visit any room where prisoners are confined."

Filing the lawsuit were Claudia Scheda, a priest in charge at St. John's Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, Buffalo; Miranda Hammer, a pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2669 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda; and John Sullivan, pastor at New Cedar Grove Life Changing Church, 100 Old Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga.

The lawsuit names Garcia as defendant in his capacity as sheriff, with overall responsibility for operating the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility.

Phillips, in his reply letter to the clergy members, said the Sheriff s Office would "continue to provide religious services, accept clergy visitation and provide visitation space for an incarcerated individual's confidential consultation with approved religious advisors."

The assertion the sheriff can decide which clergy can visit Erie County's jails and to refuse clergy entry to the rooms where prisoners are confined "flagrantly violates the letter of the law," the clergy members said in their court filing.

"We firmly believe that visits of this kind will benefit everyone: you and the sheriff as jail managers, your staff, detained and incarcerated people, and the community as a whole," the clergy members said in their letter to Phillips.

Among the benefits they cited:

• Increasing public confidence in the administration of the jail, so that when incidents such as suicides or disease-caused deaths occur, there is less tendency for people outside to immediately think that the jail is at fault and start taking actions hostile to the jail.

• Enlisting the public in feeling ownership of its jails, thus increasing the flow of volunteers assisting in jail programs, and of community involvement in improving jail conditions.

• Bringing concerns and issues to the administration's attention quickly, before they become crises, since incarcerated people may feel freer to talk with clergy visitors than with jail staff.

• Reducing feelings of isolation and helplessness experienced by many incarcerated people – feelings that can lead to unwanted behaviors.