Clearing contaminants crucial as USS The Sullivans remains 'fairly stable'

Clearing contaminants that spewed from the USS The Sullivans was the chief order of business on Tuesday, six days after a breach was discovered in the World War II-era warship stationed at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park.

But despite stiff winds and cold temperatures, the status of the vessel hadn't worsened.

With the ship wedged against the pier and touching the bottom of the Buffalo River, the USS The Sullivans was "fairly stable," said Lexia Littlejohn, commander of the Buffalo sector of the U.S. Coast Guard.

"I don't suspect there will be additional damage to the ship," she told reporters.

Littlejohn said 4,610 gallons of oily waste – described as a mixture of oil and water, but primarily oil – that had leaked from tanks within the ship was removed from the water, as was 8 cubic yards of debris, both oil and wood. Maneuvering the boom surrounding the listing vessel helped workers control the debris' spread, Littlejohn added.

The contaminants were not a surprise considering the ship's age and history, said Paul J. Marzello Sr., president and CEO of the Naval Park.

"When the Navy transfers a ship to a city or municipality, they're supposed to give it to you without any oil, but as we know back in the '70s, there weren't the environmental concerns or knowledge that we have now," Marzello said. "To turn the ship over doesn't mean you get in to scrub every last ounce of oil out of the ship.

"Diesel is in the bottom of the ship, it's not in a controlled area – it's tucked in all nooks and crannies and it's a difficult thing to get out," he added.

Littlejohn said that the oil and debris must be cleared from the area before any holes in the hull could be identified and water could be pumped out, with the eventual goal of patching and plugging the breaches with epoxy.

The next steps

T&T Salvage, a Texas-based company, has been hired to help with the recovery efforts, working Monday and Tuesday to evaluate the site and develop a plan for divers once the debris is removed and weather cooperated, Marzello said.

Several assessments are in the works, including an outside-the-ship stability survey that commenced Tuesday, with a U.S. Navy architect joining T&T and about 60 workers on site. Marzello said the Naval Park was able to provide a 3-D video tour of the inside of the warship, plus a damage control manual from when the vessel was commissioned in 1943.

Two of BIDCO Marine Group's divers were originally expected to survey the Sullivans' condition on Tuesday, but stiff winds, high water levels and seiches – essentially standing waves at an enclosed body of water – canceled the mission, at least until 3 p.m., when a BIDCO diver was seen descending a latter near the starboard side.

No timeline was provided for when repairs would be completed.

Liberty Hound opens, Naval Park remains closed

While the Naval Park's three ships remain closed to the public, the Liberty Hound – a seasonal restaurant situated immediately east of the vessels – announced its plan to open for the season Wednesday

The neighboring restaurant, accessible through a revised configuration of safety fencing protecting the ships, has announced a drink promotion to aid the Naval Park's fundraising for repairs.

Four dollars from any rum drink will benefit the ship's recovery, while $2 from each purchase of Sullivan's Brewing Company's beer will also support the cause. The donations are expected to continue through the end of the month, Davidson said.

"The Sullivans is part of our landscape and ambiance," he said, "so we want to help the upkeep of the ship."

