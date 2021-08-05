Cleanup excavation planned at Military Road plaza

About one foot of soil is to be removed and replaced at a contaminated plaza on Military Road in the Town of Niagara, according to a plan released Wednesday by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The 1.15-acre site at 4435 Military Road, just north of Grauer Road, was a commercial plaza that at various times included a dry cleaner, a gas station and a tire store.

The main contaminant in the soil is hexavalent chromium, which is known to cause cancer, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Arsenic, cadmium and mercury also are present.

The property belongs to the Town of Niagara, which took it over in 2018 and entered it into the state brownfield cleanup program after a prolonged dispute over unpaid property taxes.

Niagara County was unwilling to foreclose on the site, despite 24 years of unpaid taxes, because it feared being stuck with cleanup costs.

The DEC will take public comments on its plan until Sept. 18.

