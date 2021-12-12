Cleanup continues after wild windstorm; National Weather Service urges caution for falling limbs

Cleanup was continuing Sunday, a day after a powerful storm battered Western New York.

National Grid said about 9,000 customers in Erie County were without power as of Sunday morning, and about 11,500 customers in Niagara County were without power.

New York State Electric & Gas reported about 7,000 customers in Erie County were without power, and about 500 in Niagara County.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo said temperatures on Sunday will be about 20 degrees cooler than on Saturday. The weather service said gusty winds of between 25 and 40 mph are expected Sunday, with the strongest winds near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The weather service said those gusts may be enough to knock remaining loose tree limbs free, advising caution for anyone outside cleaning up.

Matt Glynn

