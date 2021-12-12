Cleanup continues after fierce, destructive windstorm in Western New York

Western New York was cleaning up Sunday from a powerful storm the day before that toppled trees, knocked out power, damaged homes and caused flooding.

Utilities said they were making progress in restoring power to customers.

National Grid said 1,000 additional crew members from other utilities and contractors were brought into the region ahead of the storm, in light of the dire weather forecast. Those crews were brought in to both assess damage and restore power.

And more crew members were due to flow into the region on Sunday, said David Bertola, a spokesman. "More help is on the way."

Bertola said the storm's severe and prolonged winds posed a challenge to crews who worked late Saturday into Sunday. Even as they restored power to some areas, other areas lost power amid the fierce conditions, he said.

The destruction was extensive. National Grid reported 110 broken power poles, the result of wind driving trees into the poles. And 75 transformers were damaged and needed replacing.

"This is a really unique, powerful event," Bertola said.