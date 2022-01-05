 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleanup complete at North Tonawanda's Enterprise Lumber site, DEC says
Enterprise Lumber & Silo

An artist's rendering of the planned Enterprise Lumber & Silo office at 211 Main St., North Tonawanda.

 Contributed photo

A brownfield cleanup has been completed at the Enterprise Lumber & Silo site in North Tonawanda, helping clear the way for its redevelopment into office space for two architectural firms.

211 Main NT

This building at 211 Main St., North Tonawanda, condemned in 2015, is to be renovated into architectural offices by Enterprise Lumber & Silo.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation certified last week that cleanup requirements have been met at the former lumber mill at 211 Main St.

The 11,000-square-foot building was condemned by the city in 2015, but architect Kelley Culp-Burton and landscape architect Joy Kuebler soon offered a plan to renovate the building and move their offices there.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved tax breaks for the plan in 2017 and again last year, after the first deal lapsed because of delays in the environmental cleanup.

The site hosted a lumber mill from the 1880s to the 1960s, and later was used as an auto service station and a warehouse. Soil testing disclosed a variety of semi-volatile organic chemicals, arsenic, lead, mercury and low levels of radioactive radium.

