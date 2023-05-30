The Buffalo Racquet Club, a tennis club managed and operated by volunteers, will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for new members or those who might be interested in joining. New or prospective members of any playing level are welcome to bring a racket and try out the facility.
The club, at 111 Twyla Place in the Town of Tonawanda, features six European red clay courts and lights for night play.
For more information, contact the club at info@buffaloracquetclub.com or stop by the club for a tour and the chance to play on the clay.