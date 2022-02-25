Claudia Tenney tours Southern Tier, wins endorsements for NY-23

She's done it with more than $1 million in her campaign account and with quick work to meet and greet GOP leaders across the district.

"I think Claudia is doing exactly what she needs to be doing, and that is introducing herself to the communities throughout the district," said U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who is retiring from the Southern Tier congressional seat. "I think that by doing that, she is going to show she is up to the task of representing the district."

Analysis: The rough politics of redistricting "You can mark it on your calendar. Every four years – Olympics. Every 17 years – locusts. And every 10 years – politicians incensed over reapportionment mandated by the Constitution," writes Bob McCarthy.

At this point, Tenney seems unlikely to face a strong Republican challenger in the redrawn 23rd District. Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman, has announced his run for the seat but he has already said he would drop out of the race rather than challenge Tenney in a primary.

Sempolinski said he is staying in the race for now, though, just because a court challenge may result in a radical revision of the congressional map that could conceivably preserve something similar to Tenney's current seat – leaving her and Sempolinski running in separate districts.