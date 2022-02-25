Claudia Tenney tours Southern Tier, wins endorsements for NY-23

Nearly 200 miles separate U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney's Utica-area home from the legendary Texas Hot diner in Wellsville, but there she was last week, visiting with regulars and chowing down on a hot dog drenched with chili.
And that's not all.
Over the course of eight days, Tenney traveled from one end to the other of the district she wants to represent, the Southern Tier's 23rd district, now that Democratic gerrymanderers in Albany have chopped up and parceled off the Central New York district she currently represents. She came away from the trip not only with a taste for the local cuisine, but with a number of endorsements that make her the prohibitive Republican favorite in the district that stretches from the shores of Lake Erie to a chunk of Chenango County north of Binghamton.
The Erie County Republican Committee voted unanimously to endorse Tenney Thursday night.
"Claudia is a small business owner, Marine mom and conservative fighter for upstate New York," Erie County Republican Chairman Karl Simmeth said. "She will be a tenacious advocate for Erie County in Washington."
The woman who would be the Southtowns' congresswoman lives near Utica, but she wants you to know that will soon change, and that she knows Buffalo and points south and a thing or two about being a hometown Republican representative in the Trump era.
Tenney – who would represent the Southtowns under the redistricting plan passed by the State Legislature earlier this month – also quickly won the backing of the county Republican committees in Cortland, Schuyler and Wyoming counties, along with Conservative Party backing in Chemung County.
She's done it with more than $1 million in her campaign account and with quick work to meet and greet GOP leaders across the district.
"I think Claudia is doing exactly what she needs to be doing, and that is introducing herself to the communities throughout the district," said U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who is retiring from the Southern Tier congressional seat. "I think that by doing that, she is going to show she is up to the task of representing the district."
"You can mark it on your calendar. Every four years – Olympics. Every 17 years – locusts. And every 10 years – politicians incensed over reapportionment mandated by the Constitution," writes Bob McCarthy.
At this point, Tenney seems unlikely to face a strong Republican challenger in the redrawn 23rd District. Joe Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican chairman, has announced his run for the seat but he has already said he would drop out of the race rather than challenge Tenney in a primary.
Sempolinski said he is staying in the race for now, though, just because a court challenge may result in a radical revision of the congressional map that could conceivably preserve something similar to Tenney's current seat – leaving her and Sempolinski running in separate districts.
For now, though, Tenney is running hard in the Southern Tier. In her recent trip, she had lunch at Beef 'n' Barrel in Olean and Three Girls Cafe in Boston. She visited Cuba Cheese and held a town hall session in Tioga County. And she mingled with gun rights advocates at the 1791 Society in Hamburg and with Erie County Republicans at two separate gatherings.
Tenney said she was struck by how similar the redrawn district is to her current one, and by how warmly welcomed she was everywhere.
"People were so nice ... much friendlier than I'm used to," she said.
“Claudia Tenney is a fantastic Representative for the Southern Tier, and a great Member of Congress," Trump said in a statement.
Tenney has been something of a lightning rod in her current district, beloved by conservative Republicans for her feisty Twitter presence and support of Donald Trump yet reviled by Democrats for the same reasons.
Not surprisingly, then, Oneida County Democratic Chairman Mitch Ford was less than impressed with Tenney's recent Southern Tier foray.
"It is disappointing, but not surprising, that Claudia Tenney is more focused on retaining her position as a representative to Congress by suddenly spending the bulk of her time in the counties that comprise the new NY-23 Congressional District, while continuing to barely spend time serving her existing constituency in the current NY-22 District," Ford said.
But Tenney said she still plans on spending plenty of time in her current district while also making sure that people in the Southern Tier get to know her.
"I'm a grassroots person," she said. "I spend a lot of time in my district now. So I'm just going to be just trying to figure out how to get everywhere."