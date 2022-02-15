Claudia Tenney: a complicated conservative congresswoman-in-waiting for WNY

Tenney said she would carry that district-first ethos with her into her new district. Asked if she would continue serving on the Foreign Affairs and Small Business committees in the next Congress, she said: "What's best for the district is really what dictates where I'll be."

Tenney is willing to go her own way, too, on political matters.

Asked if she would have voted against certifying President Trump's election, she said: "There was not enough evidence that was put forward to the Congress at that time to really overturn the election."

Tenney – who was not in Congress at the time – decried the Jan. 6 insurrection. And even though she raves about Trump's economic and foreign policy track record, she offers a nuanced take on the possibility of a Trump return in 2025. She would fully support him if he were to run for president again, but she wonders if personally he might be better off as a kingmaker in the wings.

"You know, I think it would be risky for him to run again, because there's just so much, you know, angst" connected with the rigors of another campaign, Tenney said in the interview, which came two days before Trump endorsed her for re-election.

State lawmakers ratify new congressional districts The he Assembly passed the measure Wednesday by a 103-45 vote, largely along partisan lines. The Senate followed later by a margin of 43-20.

A GOP rabblerouser