Class on CPR inspired by lifesaving first aid on Bills' Damar Hamlin turns into real-life demonstration

Last Thursday night, a man rushed into St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda.

"I need someone who's really good at CPR," the man yelled.

It turned out he came to the perfect place.

Inspired by the lifesaving first aid that saved Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field Jan. 2, a parents group at the church had organized a training course in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

"A lot of us don't know CPR, so they put together a CPR event," said 140th District Assemblyman William Conrad, who was a participant in that fateful class.

Conrad, who shared the story on Twitter soon after the incident, said Karen Mayfield, a parent and instructor at the University at Buffalo, was leading the class in CPR when she was called to put her training into use.

Conrad said a man he recognized as a neighborhood resident and St. John's parishioner had been watching the demonstration when he decided to return to his apartment in the housing complex across the street.

"He grabbed some snacks and he left," said Conrad.

"He disappeared and about 20 minutes later, we had just finished up the infants-choking part of the class, and he comes in saying, 'Hey, my neighbor is unresponsive. I need someone who's really good at CPR,' " Conrad recalled.

An elderly woman was in medical distress inside her apartment in the housing complex across the street from the church.

The state lawmaker said he, Mayfield and a couple of others from the class bolted from the church and made a mad dash for the woman's apartment. Meanwhile, Conrad, who served two decades as a social studies teacher in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District, flagged down a Town of Tonawanda police officer whom he recognized as a former student, before joining the others at the woman's apartment.

Mayfield began doing chest compressions on the woman.

"And I'm watching Karen perform CPR on an elderly lady, and she got her breathing again," Conrad said.

Moments later, the town paramedics and police arrived. "They took over," Conrad said.

"It was wild, but I guess the coincidence here is that we were taking a CPR class spurred by what happened on the football field. I mean, it was just the fact that everybody had acknowledged, hey, maybe I don't know enough about this, or I need a refresher," he added.

Conrad said Mayfield told him afterward that it was her first time performing CPR on a live person.

"I witnessed it. I watched her, in my mind, perform a miracle. She took everything she'd learned and made it happen right in front of me," Conrad said.

Mayfield declined to be interviewed for the story, but issued a written statement that was provided to The Buffalo News through Conrad's office.

"I hope this story can serve as yet another reminder of how invaluable a familiarity with CPR can be, and that it inspires others to pursue the training. I commend the expertise and efficiency of the town paramedics and police, who every day on the job endure the stress of critical events and emergencies," Mayfield said.

Meanwhile, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said he was grateful to the town's first responders and the participants in the CPR class for their quick action.

"Multiple times a week, our paramedics are saving lives. They've been in our community now for 47 years. They just do outstanding things that we almost take for granted," Emminger said.