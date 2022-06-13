Clarence youth baseball coach pleads guilty to stealing from league

A coach in the Town of Clarence Baseball Association pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to a charge that he stole $15,000 from the league.

Peter J. Pavlovich, 40, of East Amherst, pleased guilty to fourth degree attempted grand larceny, a misdemeanor. He faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced in September. He is free on his own recognizance because the charge does not qualify for bail.

According to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Pavlovich admitted stealing about $15,000 while serving as a baseball coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association. Between June 2017 and June 2020, he made numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawals and deposited some player registration fees into his personal bank account, Flynn said.

As a part of his plea, Pavlovich paid full restitution.

The thefts were discovered after complaints from parents regarding the team’s finances as well as suspicious team accountings filed with the association, according to the DA's office.

