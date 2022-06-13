 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarence youth baseball coach pleads guilty to stealing from league

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A coach in the Town of Clarence Baseball Association pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to a charge that he stole $15,000 from the league.

Peter Pavlovich

Peter Pavlovich

Peter J. Pavlovich, 40, of East Amherst, pleased guilty to fourth degree attempted grand larceny, a misdemeanor. He faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced in September. He is free on his own recognizance because the charge does not qualify for bail.

According to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Pavlovich admitted stealing about $15,000 while serving as a baseball coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association. Between June 2017 and June 2020, he made numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawals and deposited some player registration fees into his personal bank account, Flynn said.

As a part of his plea, Pavlovich paid full restitution.

The thefts were discovered after complaints from parents regarding the team’s finances as well as suspicious team accountings filed with the association, according to the DA's office.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ken-Ton to pay $17.5 million to settle sexual abuse claims against retired teacher

Ken-Ton to pay $17.5 million to settle sexual abuse claims against retired teacher

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle 35 Child Victims Act lawsuits filed by former students of a retired elementary school teacher. The lawsuits accused Arthur F. Werner, a longtime social studies teacher, of groping and molesting fifth-grade boys at Herbert Hoover Elementary School – sometimes in full view of other students.

Watch Now: Related Video

ESA's Mars Express captures wild photo of a Martian ‘eye’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News