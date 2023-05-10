Seventeen years after Clarence voters threw out a plan to set up a townwide garbage district, the town is recycling the idea.

The Town Board has agreed to hire a consultant to study the costs – and benefits – of negotiating an overall contract for garbage pickup in the town.

Residents can idea of garbage district Clarence residents told the Town Board on Wednesday that a proposal to create a garbage district is trash. More than 200 people packed into Clarence Town Hall for a public hearing to consider a single, townwide garbage district. Most in attendance strongly opposed the measure and said a 2006 referendum where the proposal was defeated by 329 votes proves

Clarence is one of two towns in Erie County where property owners make their own contracts with waste haulers, with no role for town government.

Town voters in 2006 tossed to the curb a previous attempt to introduce a garbage district. Opponents said they didn't want the town involved in garbage pickup, and raised concerns about rising costs for seniors and snowbirds.

But Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio said the average town homeowner would save money on garbage collection, eliminating disparities of hundreds of dollars a year among neighbors.

Hamburg, which has a similar system for trash collection, also is exploring whether to create a garbage district.

Hamburg, which has a similar system for trash collection, also is exploring whether to create a garbage district.

"There's such a variance in pricing, a variance in how bulk pickup is being handled, that that's why I think the town has to look at this again," Casilio said in an interview.

Most communities in Erie County either contract on behalf of their residents with a single hauler for garbage pickup or directly provide refuse pickup as a municipal service.

In Clarence, however, homeowners reach their own agreement with one of two main companies: Modern Disposal and Waste Management. This leads to cases, he said, where one homeowner can pay $200 or so a year, while a neighbor can pay as much as $850 a year – to the same company.

"So there's no consistency," Casilio said.

This also means trucks from both companies drive around picking up trash, increasing the wear and tear on Clarence's roads, he said. And the two companies have different practices when it comes to hauling away couches, dressers and other bulk trash.

Town officials say shifting to a refuse district would allow the winning vendor to more efficiently schedule pickup routes, and it would let the town better manage the collection of electronics and other hazardous waste, a priority for environmental regulators.

And seeking bids for a contract serving the roughly 11,000 residential properties in Clarence would give the town leverage to negotiate the best possible rates for homeowners, town officials said.

This is the second time in the past two decades Clarence weighed a shift to a townwide district. The first was in 2005 and 2006, when Casilio, then a Town Board member, and other officials estimated residents would save $100 per year on average.

At the time, three different companies had contracts in the town, meaning more garbage trucks on the road and more scattered days when residents put out their trash.

But the proposal ran into pushback from residents who mistakenly thought Clarence wanted to create a sanitation department staffed by town workers. Seniors and snowbirds – who don't pay for trash pickup while wintering in a warmer locale – feared paying more under a town district.

And, Casilio said, there were and remain several thousand homeowners who don't contract for pickup at all. They likely share totes with neighbors, dispose of residential trash at work or put it in a public waste container, he said.

About 250 people crammed into Town Hall for a standing-room-only March 2006 public hearing on the district proposal.

About 250 people crammed into Town Hall for a standing-room-only March 2006 public hearing on the district proposal.

In addition to pushback from residents, at least one or two of the hauling companies took out ads in the Clarence Bee and mailed out fliers urging residents to vote "no." The town was limited in what it could say to sway voters.

"All you could do is put the information forward, without bells and whistles, and, hopefully, they could sift through it and make the right decisions," Casilio said.

In the public referendum on March 28, 2006, the proposal was defeated 54%-46%; 3,900 votes were cast.

In 2008, when town officials tried to resurrect the idea of a garbage district, more than 200 people packed a public hearing that July. This effort again fizzled out in the face of vocal opposition and logistical concerns.

The town is reviving the proposal now after both haulers in the spring introduced tote service in Clarence. This limits how much refuse residents can put out and, combined with inconsistency in pricing and bulk pickup, has prompted homeowners to ask the town to take control of garbage pickup, he said.

The Town Board late last month voted to seek bids from a consultant that would study and compare all options related to garbage pickup: the current setup, a townwide district and municipal service.

Casilio said he hopes the Town Board can collect bids this month and vote on hiring a consultant in June.

The town is required to hold public hearings on the switch. Eventually, the clock would start on a 50-day period during which residents could collect signatures to force a public vote on the question.

If that doesn't happen, the Town Board at the end of this timeframe could vote on a district.

Hamburg, similarly, is weighing a switch to a townwide garbage district.

Hamburg, similarly, is weighing a switch to a townwide garbage district.

Voters there previously rejected this change 64%-36% in 2005.

Now, however, Hamburg Town Board members are hearing from residents frustrated by bills for garbage pickup that have almost doubled since 2005, Supervisor Randy Hoak told The Buffalo News in February. And he said homeowners regularly complain about customer service – something the town can’t resolve because residents make their own contracts for the service.

That's why, Hoak said of the district plan, "We're going to give it another shot."