Clarence mom starts company that prevents foggy glasses while wearing a mask

The adhesive also is used to make wound dressings, so it can hold fast, but gently, even on delicate skin.

Five strips, 3/4-by-5-inches in size, can be purchased at foggoz.com for $9.99.

“I'm a teacher, so of course I have a paper cutter at home,” Snowden said. “I found tools – again back to Amazon – that creates a score in the lining. And I set up my own jig. I don't have a marketing team, I don't have someone who's coming up with the packaging, so I had to do all that, too."

She learned Adobe InDesign while teaching in New York and used that knowledge to create her website.

One Foggoz strip can be applied to the face up to a dozen times and go through a delicate wash cycle once or twice, Snowden said.

“My mom wears them all day when she teaches,” she said. “What I do suggest, however, is if you're wearing it all day indoors, that you will want a mask that is breathable because your breath is now not escaping from the top of your mask. It's going to be going through your mask. If you have a mask that isn't very breathable, it'll get pretty hot.”