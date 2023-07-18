A Clarence man who's an executive at a well-known luxury home building company in East Amherst was arraigned Friday in Newstead Town Court, accused of slamming a person's head into the cement ground during a domestic dispute and preventing the person from leaving a home after an argument.

Henry L. Jurek, 45, is also accused of interfering with an investigation by attempting to physically prevent an Erie County sheriff's deputy from entering the home and then refusing commands while being placed under arrest.

He has been charged with two felonies – first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree attempted assault. He was also charged with three misdemeanors, including one count each of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, as well as one count of disorderly conduct. He is being held without bail.

And it is not Jurek's first run-in with the law.

The vice president of sales and operations for Jurek Builders was sentenced 10 years ago to probation in Amherst Town Court on a misdemeanor count after being accused of barging into a changing room in the Tony Walker & Co. clothing store on Main Street and sexually touching a woman without her consent.

He was also convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1999, and nine years later was arrested again for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

During the alleged attack that occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jurek is accused of dragging the person back inside the home after the person attempted to leave following the alleged assault.

A deputy responded to a 911 call about the domestic disturbance and when the deputy tried to enter the home, Jurek allegedly physically blocked the doorway.

The person was taken to Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital and treated for injuries.

Jurek was arraigned in Newstead Town Court after both Clarence Town Court justices recused themselves from the case.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

News staff reporter Michael Petro contributed to this report.