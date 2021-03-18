Clarence man sentenced to 5 years in prison for possessing guns

A Clarence man who pleaded guilty to a firearms charge related to his drug dealing was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

Anthony Gerace, 41, who has been linked by federal law enforcement officials to an ongoing investigation into organized crime in Buffalo, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., who gave him the minimum period of incarceration allowed by law.

Federal prosecutors have named Gerace as an unindicted co-conspirator in the case of a former federal drug agent accused of taking $250,000 in bribes from narcotics traffickers with links to the Buffalo Mafia.

Gerace was charged after a Jan. 28, 2019, raid at his home, where Homeland Security Investigations agents and investigators from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office found 14 guns, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, $103,360 cash and several hockey bags loaded with marijuana and THC.