Clarence man charged with harassment over social media post targeting Poloncarz

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed a harassment charge has been lodged against Paul A. Czora of Clarence over a social media post in August that implied the county executive should be shot and killed.

Czora is accused of calling County Executive Mark Poloncarz a "brown shirt Nazi" in a Twitter post, and adding, "We the people have the right and the power to stop you. Listen to this and think. BANG! Thump. done."

Czora, who was issued the harassment violation on Tuesday, will be arraigned on Dec. 7 in Clarence Town Court.

“No matter how many disagreements one may have with another regarding policy, threats of violence against elected officials are never acceptable," Poloncarz said in a statement to The Buffalo News. "Violence does not solve problems, dialogue does, and as Americans we all must come together civilly to address the issues that are important to us.

"If our response to a policy we disagree with is to threaten violence, or act in a violent manner, eventually our nation will no longer be a democracy. I thank the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office for their prompt and close attention to these threats wherever and to whomever they occur.”