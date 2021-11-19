 Skip to main content
Clarence man charged with harassment over social media post targeting Poloncarz
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

A Clarence man is charged with harassment after tweet against Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed a harassment charge has been lodged against Paul A. Czora of Clarence over a social media post in August that implied the county executive should be shot and killed.

Czora is accused of calling County Executive Mark Poloncarz a "brown shirt Nazi" in a Twitter post, and adding, "We the people have the right and the power to stop you. Listen to this and think. BANG! Thump. done."

Czora, who was issued the harassment violation on Tuesday, will be arraigned on Dec. 7 in Clarence Town Court.

“No matter how many disagreements one may have with another regarding policy, threats of violence against elected officials are never acceptable," Poloncarz said in a statement to The Buffalo News. "Violence does not solve problems, dialogue does, and as Americans we all must come together civilly to address the issues that are important to us.

"If our response to a policy we disagree with is to threaten violence, or act in a violent manner, eventually our nation will no longer be a democracy. I thank the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office for their prompt and close attention to these threats wherever and to whomever they occur.”

Paul A. Czora tweet 8-21-21

This tweet led to Clarence resident Paul A. Czora being charged with a harassment violation by the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Other threats have been made against Poloncarz over the last two years, prompting a Sheriff's Office security detail for the county executive at times.

In August, Thomas E. Netter, a 50-year-old Genesee County man, was charged with aggravated harassment after he sent a threatening message via Facebook to Poloncarz regarding Covid-19 mandates. Netter was sentenced in Buffalo City Court to a conditional discharge and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service by the end of the year.

WNYMedia Network first reported the charge against Czora, but initially misidentified him as the husband of Jennifer Czora.

Jennifer Czora, who lodged a harassment complaint against an Erie County Board of Elections employee in early September, said authorities charged her father-in-law – not her husband, Paul M. Czora. 

Neither she nor her husband has a Twitter account, she said.

"We do not condone that type of behavior whatsoever," she said of her father-in-law's Twitter post.

Jennifer Czora, refuting social media posts linking her and her husband to Jan. 6 rioters in Washington D.C., said the couple attended the rally at the National Mall but did not enter the Capitol. Both cooperated with the FBI and were cleared, she said.

She and her husband, however, were chagrined to later discover that a man with whom they drove to Washington, Peter J. Harding, stayed behind and entered the Capitol. He was later arrested and charged with two misdemeanors.

Jennifer Czora said she believes her family is getting undue scrutiny because she accused a Democratic Board of Elections staffer of harassment. The employee was disciplined, but evidence was not found to support harassment allegations.

