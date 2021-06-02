Clarence invited Planned Parenthood to speak to students – then came backlash and backtracking

Speakers lamented the effects of Covid-19 restrictions on their children and criticized the purported influence of teachers’ unions. Some also blasted the teaching of critical race theory, an academic framework centered on the idea that racism is systemic and harms people of color in schools, courts, medical offices and countless other places.

The discussion reflects the political divide seen throughout this country – now bubbling up in a well-to-do suburb that celebrates its high-performing schools.

“It’s painful that we’ve lost our ability to talk to each other,” said Jay Worona, general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association.

Visits went unnoticed before

Christopher Spicer has worked for Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York for 23 years and he said the organization has gone into Clarence schools for at least that long.

The organization has presented at more than 200 schools, in 15 to 20 school districts, said Spicer, the Buffalo-based vice president of programs who oversees a staff of 100.

The invitations come from students or student groups, or from their teachers, and Planned Parenthood representatives cover a range of topics in the appearances.