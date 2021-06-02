Clarence invited Planned Parenthood to speak to students – then came backlash and backtracking

For more than 20 years, Planned Parenthood representatives have visited Clarence High School to talk to students about the services offered by the health provider.
The sessions drew little attention until this year, when a scheduled guest appearance in a high school health class sparked a backlash from some parents and town residents.
At least one parent reached out to a national conservative legal organization, which accused Planned Parenthood of trying to promote abortions to Clarence teenagers.
Protesters on May 10 recited the rosary outside the high school before a Clarence School Board meeting, during which one opponent unfurled an anti-abortion banner that read, in part, “All Lives Matter.” Clarence Superintendent Geoffrey M. Hicks helped hold up the other side of the banner, a moment that drew criticism after the meeting and prompted an apology from Hicks.
The district revealed at the meeting that it had disinvited Planned Parenthood, but this didn’t satisfy many of the speakers.
“Don’t assume that we’re the minority, because we are not,” Lisa Rott, a mother of three daughters, told board members. “We’re going to continue to hold you accountable.”
The Planned Parenthood issue became just one piece of the cultural clash that played out at that night’s meeting.
Speakers lamented the effects of Covid-19 restrictions on their children and criticized the purported influence of teachers’ unions. Some also blasted the teaching of critical race theory, an academic framework centered on the idea that racism is systemic and harms people of color in schools, courts, medical offices and countless other places.
The discussion reflects the political divide seen throughout this country – now bubbling up in a well-to-do suburb that celebrates its high-performing schools.
“It’s painful that we’ve lost our ability to talk to each other,” said Jay Worona, general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association.
Visits went unnoticed before
Christopher Spicer has worked for Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York for 23 years and he said the organization has gone into Clarence schools for at least that long.
The organization has presented at more than 200 schools, in 15 to 20 school districts, said Spicer, the Buffalo-based vice president of programs who oversees a staff of 100.
The invitations come from students or student groups, or from their teachers, and Planned Parenthood representatives cover a range of topics in the appearances.
Often, Spicer said, the group shares information on what it can offer to teenagers: birth control, testing for pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, sex education and abortion services.
He said the group doesn’t have an agenda it pushes on students and, he pointed out, the Clarence school district doesn’t pay Planned Parenthood for the school visits.
Someone from the organization met with members of the Clarence High School’s Gay Straight Alliance three times in February and March, without issue, Spicer said.
But when parents learned about the organization’s invitation to speak to students in a 10th grade health class on May 24 and 25, the scheduled appearances prompted blowback.
Abortion foes objected
One Clarence parent, after receiving the permission slip for the Planned Parenthood appearance, reached out to the conservative American Center for Law and Justice.
After the parent said the district refused to let her learn more about the specifics of the class presentation, the ACLJ reminded the parent of her right under federal law to review all instructional materials.
She also urged the district to more clearly state that abortion is one of the services covered in the presentation, the law center reported.
News of the invitation spread among conservative and anti-abortion circles, Clarence parents, and members of at least one Catholic parish in the town.
One organization, America Needs Fatima, reached out to Pamela Distefano and asked her to pull together a protest rally outside Clarence High School on May 10, before the School Board meeting.
Distefano said she organized the rosary rally, which drew a couple of hundred protesters, primarily through emails, though the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Clarence advertised the event in its bulletin.
Participants stayed on the sidewalk along Main Street, an area considered public space and not school district property, and made their presence known, she said.
“I believe we achieved our goal,” said Distefano.
School district backtracked
After the rosary rally, some participants went into the high school for the meeting, where several speakers blasted the district for giving Planned Parenthood a platform to, they claimed, encourage teens to have abortions.
“I came tonight to urge you to not have Planned Parenthood come to give a speech to our little kids,” said Jennifer Batt.
Some parents said it was too difficult to learn details about the visit.
“My issue is the transparency regarding Planned Parenthood is not equivalent to the transparency for all the other guest speakers,” Anna Mae Jones said.
It was Batt who said she wanted to hold up a sign for the audience in the room and those watching on the livestream.
As she opened the banner, Hicks grabbed the other top corner to help her hold it up as Batt read what it said: “All Lives Matter. Pro Life. Stop Killing Unborn Kids.”
When someone shared a screenshot of that image on Facebook, Hicks issued an apology saying that, “I had no idea what was written on her sign,” and that he did not agree with her message.
Most people commenting on the Planned Parenthood appearance criticized the group, with some suggesting the school bring in a representative from a crisis pregnancy center to offer a counterpoint. Those centers try to dissuade pregnant women from having abortions.
“It should be equal representation,” said Jessica Fancher.
But one speaker, Kym Cannizzaro, calls critics of Planned Parenthood misinformed.
“I strongly urge you to not be influenced by a small number of parents, or more importantly, the influence of religion on public school education,” Cannizzaro said.
At least twice that night, a school official told the audience the district already had rescinded the invitation.
Hicks, in a statement to The Buffalo News, said the decision came after the district heard from concerned parents and residents and was made “in an effort to avoid any unnecessary distractions from the substance of the presentation, which will be taught by our health teachers, and which is consistent with standard district curriculum.”
Spicer said Planned Parenthood was informed of the cancellation about three weeks before the scheduled visit.
“We didn’t feel harmed by it. The district has to deal with what the district has to deal with,” said Spicer, who attended the May 10 meeting but didn’t speak. “We’re here for them.”
The New York Civil Liberties Union said Planned Parenthood provides valuable, comprehensive information to schools.
“We hope students in Clarence aren't being denied these lessons for fear of outrage from people who object to medically accurate health education,” Allie Bohm, policy counsel for the NYCLU, said in a statement.
Deeper divide exposed
The debate over Planned Parenthood and abortion was only one part of the friction that played out at the School Board meeting.
Several speakers expressed their frustration with restrictions that forced students to learn remotely for much of the past 14 months, saying Clarence school leaders didn’t push hard enough to bring children back to the classroom and blaming teachers’ unions for unduly influencing public health guidelines.
“When our kids needed active advocacy, we failed them – miserably,” Theresa Geiger said.
Board Vice President James Boglioli responded the district has followed federal health guidance throughout the pandemic.
Dr. Lori Luzi, a parent of four daughters who went through Clarence schools, warned of the “threat” of the district teaching the “1619 Project” or critical race theory in the classroom.
Schools across the country have incorporated lessons based on the “1619 Project,” a 2019 New York Times Magazine report that took a fresh look at the legacy of slavery in this country, though it’s not clear whether Clarence has done so. A passage in the Times report sparked national debate by asserting that one primary reason the colonists fought the American Revolution was to protect the institution of slavery. The Times later updated the passage to make clear that this was a primary motivation for some – not all – of the colonists.
Luzi said the Times project and similar lessons seek to “reframe our country’s history” so that children are no longer proud of it.
“We have to stand strong against incorporating Marxism into our curriculum,” she said.
Ninety-four percent of Clarence residents are white, census data show. Less than 1% are Black, including Jen Johnson, who grew frustrated as she watched the livestream of the meeting.
She decided she had to go to the meeting to show, she told the audience, “Not everyone feels the same way in Clarence.”
A mother of four children in the district, the New York City native said she has lived everywhere from London to Costa Rica before moving to Clarence about seven years ago for her husband’s work, so she has an outsider’s perspective of the town’s “bubble.”
She told the audience her family has had a good experience in Clarence, aside from one occasion when one daughter, then in kindergarten, came home in tears because a boy said to her on the school bus that he didn’t want to play with her because “her skin looked like poo.”
But, she said, she has grown concerned recently over the political divide she has seen in the town.
“It’s just shown a really ugly side of Clarence,” Johnson said that night.