Clarence GOP poised to sweep Town Board races – again

Three Clarence Republicans don't have to worry much about what happens on Election Day because their victories are all but assured.

Town Democrats didn't field candidates to run against two incumbent Town Board members seeking re-election nor did they find anyone to campaign for a vacancy on the Town Board.

Councilmen Peter T. DiCostanzo, also the deputy supervisor, and Paul Shear are running unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Daniel A. Michnik, the town GOP chairman, seeks a Town Board seat left vacant since January, when then-Councilman Christopher Greene moved to the Erie County Legislature.

In 2019, when two board seats and the supervisor's post were up for grabs, Democrats didn't field a candidate then, either.

This year, again, "No one stepped up to run. And although that is unfortunate, it is understandable given the Covid-19 pandemic," said Rebecca Bylewski, Clarence Democratic chairwoman.

She said she'll write in the names of three Democrats who would have made strong candidates and she encourages other Democrats to do something similar.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.