 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence GOP poised to sweep Town Board races – again
0 comments

Clarence GOP poised to sweep Town Board races – again

Support this work for $1 a month

Three Clarence Republicans don't have to worry much about what happens on Election Day because their victories are all but assured.

Town Democrats didn't field candidates to run against two incumbent Town Board members seeking re-election nor did they find anyone to campaign for a vacancy on the Town Board.

Councilmen Peter T. DiCostanzo, also the deputy supervisor, and Paul Shear are running unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Daniel A. Michnik, the town GOP chairman, seeks a Town Board seat left vacant since January, when then-Councilman Christopher Greene moved to the Erie County Legislature.

In 2019, when two board seats and the supervisor's post were up for grabs, Democrats didn't field a candidate then, either.

This year, again, "No one stepped up to run. And although that is unfortunate, it is understandable given the Covid-19 pandemic," said Rebecca Bylewski, Clarence Democratic chairwoman.

She said she'll write in the names of three Democrats who would have made strong candidates and she encourages other Democrats to do something similar.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County sheriff candidates spar over a donation from dad of Capitol rioter

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Smooth sailing for GOP incumbents, again, in Clarence
Local News

Smooth sailing for GOP incumbents, again, in Clarence

  • Updated

Republican incumbents in Clarence won’t break much of a sweat when early voting begins this month. Supervisor Patrick Casilio, Councilmen Robert Geiger and Christopher Greene and Town Clerk Nancy Metzger are running unopposed. The same four candidates were unopposed the last time around in 2015. Casilio and Greene are both seeking second terms, while Geiger is seeking his third.

GOP incumbents in Clarence facing no Democratic opposition
Local News

GOP incumbents in Clarence facing no Democratic opposition

  • Updated

Clarence Republicans are poised to continue their party’s dominance in town elections this year. The supervisor’s job, two Town Board seats, the town clerk’s position and a town justice post all are on the ballot in November, and all are currently held by Republicans. But town Democrats so far have endorsed just one candidate for office and are waiting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News