Clarence debt collector who owes $60M told to show finances or expect to be jailed

"It is also part of a contemptible pattern of dilatory tactics that will no longer be countenanced," Schroeder said in his ruling.

It took Schroeder over nine months to respond to the government agencies' request, which Makowski said demonstrated that his legal arguments on behalf of MacKinnon "were meritorious and warranted a detailed judicial response."

The breadth and depth of the government agencies' discovery demands have "proved to be cumbersome," Makowski said in court papers.

Also, many of the documents needed to respond to the government agencies are not in MacKinnon's possession but instead were contained in the computers previously seized by government officials and remain in their possession or control, Makowski said.

Makowski told Geraci that he has cleared his professional schedule for the remainder of the month to complete and provide the responses to the government.

In a ruling on a separate legal case, Geraci in October denied MacKinnon's motion to dismiss a lawsuit the governmental agencies filed to seize the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Clarence where they say he lives.