Clarence credit union plans new main branch on Sheridan

The Clarence Community & Schools Federal Credit Union wants to put up a branch office building on Sheridan Drive that would include a drive-thru and would better serve the community.

The small nonprofit credit union is seeking to erect a building of just over 4,000 square feet on 1.3 acres at 9145 Sheridan Drive, in front of the current building that will be demolished.

Plans call for a wood-frame building with a stone veneer and Hardie board plank siding, although Town Board members previously asked the credit union to consider brick or block for the facade.

The new branch would feature four teller windows, administrative and other offices, a boardroom, a lounge and storage space. The credit union would remain open during construction.

The Clarence Planning Board considered the request on Feb. 17, but tabled it to allow the credit union to respond to feedback on the design.

The board also:

• Started an environmental review process for a proposed 124-foot-tall telecommunications tower for Verizon Wireless at 5380 Strickler Road.

• Approved a development plan for a 12-lot open-space design of the Devonshire Estates subdivision, at 8196 County Road.

• Approved a request by property owners John & Edward Braddell to divide 31.78 acres of land at 6660 Goodrich Road in the Lakeside Industrial Park into two vacant lots.

