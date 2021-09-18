Clarence Center house fire causes $1.5 million in damage

A house fire in Clarence Center early Saturday morning caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage.

Just after 4 a.m., Amherst Fire Control received a report of a fire at 5505 Thompson Road.

The husband and wife homeowners were able to escape unharmed, fire officials said. The homeowners were awakened by smoke from the fire, before their home alarm system was triggered.

Fire officials estimated $1 million worth of damage to the house and $500,000 worth of damage to the contents.

No firefighters were reported injured batting the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Matt Glynn

