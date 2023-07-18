An executive at a well-known luxury home builder in East Amherst is accused of slamming a person's head into the cement ground during a domestic dispute and preventing the person from leaving a Clarence home after an argument.

Henry L. Jurek III, 45, of Clarence, is also accused of trying to prevent an Erie County sheriff's deputy from entering the home, then refusing commands while being placed under arrest, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Jurek has been charged with two felonies – first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree attempted assault.

He was also charged with three misdemeanors, including one count each of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, as well as one count of disorderly conduct. He is being held without bail.

This is not Jurek's first run-in with the law.

The vice president of sales and operations for Jurek Builders was sentenced 10 years ago to probation in Amherst Town Court on a misdemeanor count after being accused of barging into a changing room in the Tony Walker & Co. clothing store on Main Street and sexually touching a woman without her consent.

He was also convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1999 and was arrested again for driving while ability impaired by drugs in 2008.

And, in 2010, he was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after he went to bail out a friend from Lockport Police Headquarters who had herself been arrested and charged with DWI. That case was reported in the Niagara Gazette.

Police said Jurek, who was driving with a revoked license, appeared to have glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and failed field sobriety tests, the paper reported.

Jurek in May 2011 pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to Lockport City Court records.

In the latest case, Jurek is accused of dragging the person back inside the Clarence home about 7:45 p.m. last Thursday, after the person tried to leave following the alleged assault. The Erie County District Attorney's Office would not disclose identifying details about the person Jurek is accused of assaulting, or the nature and severity of the person's injuries.

A deputy responded to a 911 call about the domestic disturbance, and when the deputy tried to enter the home, Jurek physically blocked the doorway, prosecutors said.

The person was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and treated for injuries.

Jurek was arraigned in Newstead Town Court after both Clarence Town Court justices recused themselves from the case.

A felony hearing scheduled for Wednesday was adjourned as the case awaits action by a county grand jury.

Jurek did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

News staff reporters Stephen T. Watson and Michael Petro contributed to this report.