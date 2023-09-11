A Buffalo priest has been put on administrative leave after being accused of inappropriate conduct with an adult.

The Buffalo Diocese announced Monday afternoon that the Rev. Joseph Rogliano, pastor of a family of inner-city Buffalo parishes, was placed on leave by Bishop Michael W. Fisher. The diocese has started an investigation into the claim.

Rogliano is “temporarily relieved of his pastoral and administrative duties” as pastor of the family of parishes that includes Blessed Trinity, SS. Columba-Brigid, St. Lawrence and St. Martin de Porres churches, according to a diocese news release. His responsibilities will be distributed among other priests serving within the family of parishes.

Rogliano also was removed from his role as coordinator of the Priests’ Personnel Board.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1985, Rogliano has served at parishes in South Buffalo, Amherst, Lockport and North Buffalo.

The release said that the leave is for the purpose of investigation and does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint.

It also referred anyone with information about clergy sexual abuse to diocese Victim Assistance Coordinator Jackie Joy at 716 895-3010.