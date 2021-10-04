 Skip to main content
Civil War heroes from Buffalo to be honored at Saturday event
Concordia Cemetery
A company of Civil War heroes from Buffalo will be remembered and honored during an interactive event at 1 p.m. Saturday at Historic Concordia Cemetery, 438 Walden Ave.

The free event, featuring costumed Civil War reenactors and two speakers, will honor the soldiers of Company 1, 1st NY Light Artillery, also known as “Wiedrich's Battery,” who are interred at Concordia Cemetery.

The Company 1 soldiers from Buffalo, including Medal of Honor recipient John McHugh, were credited with helping the Union Army turn the tide at the pivotal Battle of Gettysburg in 1863.

There will be a walking tour to the graves of McHugh and other Gettysburg heroes, and the speakers will be Dr. Thomas M. Grace, a Civil War historian; and Buffalo News journalist Scott Scanlon, editor of WNY Refresh magazine.

The event is sponsored by the Concordia Foundation and the Echoes Through Time Learning Center and Civil War Museum.

