Wanted: Employees with a high school education or college degree for high-demand, entry-level jobs that can pay between $50,000 and $80,000 a year and offer outstanding benefits. Must wait to take a civil service exam and then wait months to learn if you passed. If applying for a law enforcement post, you must be willing to wait six months to a year from the time you apply before actually being hired.

Local government job descriptions don't read that way, of course, but some would be more honest if they did.

Local officials point to what they call an antiquated and cumbersome set of rules from a state civil service bureaucracy they say unnecessarily delays hiring and chases away applicants who can't wait months before finding out if they're hired – all while local governments struggle to fill important jobs after the exodus of workers in the Covid-19 era.

Erie County, for instance, is in desperate need of more jail deputies, corrections officers and Child Protective Services caseworkers, among other positions. Retirements, burnout and the availability of lower-stress private sector jobs that pay well make it hard for the county to fill its ranks. And now there are fewer prospective replacements. Last year, the county saw a drop of some 3,000 civil service job applicants compared with 2019, the previous non-Covid-19 year.

"The numbers are just getting smaller and smaller," said Erie County Personnel Commissioner Brian Bray, whose department oversees civil service administration and testing for 26,000 employees for local governments, schools, authorities and public institutions.

School superintendents locally, and across the state, have also lobbied for a better civil service process for hiring lower level school district positions.

The civil service system covers most government workers at all levels. Created as a fair, merit-based system to gain public service employment, it restricts local leaders from handing patronage jobs to unqualified friends and family and protects competent employees.

While political appointments and patronage jobs still exist, the bulk of government jobs fall under civil service classifications. The state administers roughly 6,000 state and local civil service exams each year.

But in Erie County, fewer applicants are seeking to fill the 80-plus vacancies in entry-level caseworker, social welfare examiner and youth detention worker positions. In 2021, 74 people took the Social Services caseworker exam. At last month's exam, 20 showed up.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia also struggles to fill the dozens of vacancies for jail personnel.

The civil service hiring list for corrections officers and jail deputies ran out of names in January.

Meanwhile, he still waits for the results for those who took the test in December. After the results come in, the candidates must still pass physical agility, psychological and polygraph tests, as well as undergo a background check and complete an interview process before getting hired and sent to an academy for further training.

Forced overtime roils the ranks of Erie County jail deputies and officers The amount of overtime hours at the correctional facility in Alden and the Holding Center in Buffalo has not changed much from year to year, but those hours are being assigned to a smaller pool of corrections officers and deputies who can be forced to work up to 32 hours in overtime every week.

When the civil service exam for road deputies was offered in September, the county didn't get the results for six months, Garcia said. For jail personnel, he expects he might get the results faster, but it still likely means waiting four months.

"We just can't continue down this road," Garcia said. "We have to get people to work now. I can't have 30 openings."

Government administrators echo a common complaint voiced across the state – that their ability to fill high-need jobs is handicapped by an old-fashioned state civil service bureaucracy that hasn't done enough to change with the times.

Garcia and five other sheriffs from the New York State Sheriff's Association will meet Thursday with the president of the state's Civil Service Commission to lobby for a better process.

That civil service official, Timothy Hogues, is no stranger to Erie County. He served as the county's personnel commissioner before Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed him last year to oversee the agency handling processing for about 140,000 state employees and local civil service agencies representing 350,000 employees across the state.

"One of the first questions that I asked when I got to the state was a question I got all the time: 'Hey, we want to know why it takes the time it takes,'" he said.

What he learned, he said, is that administering and scoring civil service tests means more than just running a filled-out bubble answer sheet through a machine. The process is layered and complex to ensure the tests are secure, protected and fair.

Reforms underway

Even before his appointment, Hogues said, work was underway to modernize a civil system system that relies on infrequent, paper-and-pen tests roundly criticized as antiquated. Hochul's current budget proposal would provide resources to overhaul the system and bring it into the modern era, he said.

Part of what makes the process so long are the requirements to safeguard the integrity of the tests and the follow-up evaluations made to ensure the questions are fair, Hogues said. Questions can be challenged by test takers and become subject to layers of supervisory review.

Critics contend those goals must coexist with the needs of government agencies that are hamstrung by what they call the Civil Service Commission's plodding and inefficient process.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Time is lost collecting, securing, mailing back and auditing testing materials. The infrequency and physical challenges of taking civil service tests at a particular time on a particular day adds to the inconvenience and can create hardships for poor and underrepresented diversity candidates, critics say. The tests also cost money to take unless low-income candidates request a waiver.

"The hiring process of civil service is out of step with modern times in a lot of ways," Bray said.

Hogues pointed to reforms that have begun on a smaller scale. The state has already updated and streamlined how it hires entry-level state workers, and is looking to expand that process to include other government agencies, he said.

Instead of a paper study-and-test process for more than 100 low-level state civil service positions, the state last year moved to an online "professional career opportunities exam" that is more of a resume-type questionnaire focusing on a candidate's education, training and work experience. Instead of testing at a specific place and time, candidates can complete the online exam anywhere.

As a result, more candidates passed the test, and the time it took to produce a hiring eligibility list fell from four months to two months.

Hogues conceded two months is "still long, but we're working through the kinks of the technology."

The Civil Service Commission is piloting a similar training-and-experience-based exam model for other high-demand local government jobs that essentially eliminates – at least in the short term – the need for candidates to take a study-based exam before being eligible to be hired.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is one of the agencies participating in the pilot program. Sheriff Michael Filicetti said if a corrections officer candidate meets certain requirements, he or she is granted a base exam score of 70. The candidate then receives additional points for past training, education, work experience and military veteran status.

It took less than a month for him to get back an eligibility list of officers.

"I would be eight officers down if I was still doing it the traditional way," he said.

He still likes the idea of some type of merit-based civil service test, but not if there isn't a streamlined process to give one, he said.

The Civil Service Commission also created the Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement program, or HELP.

This program eliminates the requirement to take a civil service exam before becoming eligible for hiring in certain health and safety positions, so long as the applicants meet minimum job qualifications laid out by state and local agencies. Municipalities must opt into the program and prove the job titles they want in the HELP program have been hard to fill.

Once someone is hired under the HELP program, they must still pass a civil service test to be eligible for promotions.

"I think this is a game changer," Hogues said.

Erie County is in the process of opting into this program for positions such as youth detention workers and certain social service titles, Bray said.

Yet to come

Hochul's budget proposal includes $13 million to expand and overhaul the state's civil service recruitment, testing and hiring process, Hogues said.

The money would be used to:

• Establish 10 to 12 permanent civil service testing locations across the state, including one in Buffalo, that would be open six days a week to prospective applicants to improve access to testing and training.

• Hire 100 workers to staff civil service testing centers, respond to community requests and shorten test result turnaround times.

• Invest in technology to make online testing and "continuous testing" a reality for applicants.

• Launch a marketing campaign to encourage more job seekers to apply for civil service government jobs.

Garcia said he supports these changes, but would also like numerical test scores to be replaced with pass/fail designations.

"That's what we want," he said, "is real life solutions to this issue of civil service."