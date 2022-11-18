City's midday winter storm cleanup efforts zero in on hard-hit South Buffalo

Nearly 60 plows were clearing paths at midday Friday in South Buffalo, the hardest-hit section of the city over the first 18 hours of an "extreme" winter storm, officials said in a noon briefing.

National Weather Service Buffalo reported the southeast portion of Buffalo received about 20 inches of snow by 7:30 a.m., which paled in comparison to more than two feet in several of the Southtowns. But cleanup in dense urban areas poses a considerable challenge.

Don Paul: Forecast from paralyzing lake storm through Thanksgiving and beyond Similar to past extreme lake-snow events, the “wall of snow” has made its appearance at the northern edge of the intense band.

"Shelter in place, and we'll get through this together," said Christopher P. Scanlon, Buffalo Common Councilmember for the South District, after noting he passed several vehicles either abandoned or off the road on his way to the briefing.

New Department of Public Works Commissioner Nathan Marton said his team's snow clearing was going as well as could be expected, but that residents should respect the travel ban in place south of William Street. He said these stranded vehicles are problematic in two ways.

"That's hampering our efforts, but really putting the residents in harm," Marton said.

"You are going to get stuck," Brown added.

Brown said the rest of Buffalo, most of which has seen less than a foot of snow, should remain alert, despite its travel ban north of William Street being reduced to an advisory.

"This is a very unpredictable storm," the mayor said. "We have seen how hard and how fast it's fallen in South Buffalo, making driving conditions extremely hazardous. We will potentially see the same thing in the other parts of Buffalo."

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said his office had received several calls about carbon monoxide issues stemming from blocked vents. He urged residents to clear snow from heater and dryer vents and to monitor the pilot lights of their heating systems.