City's conservative neighborhoods powered Brown's write-in win

"He did a masterful job," Higgins said.

Scanlon organized a team of more than 200 volunteers to knock doors and call and text on behalf of the mayor. As a result, the write-in line got more votes in the South District than it did in any other part of the city.

In other words, Scanlon did for Brown just what his father, John Scanlon, did for four-term Mayor James D. Griffin.

"I had one heck of a teacher," Scanlon said.

But Brown also had one heck of a message for conservatives: that Walton's call to cut police funding would make the city less safe.

That message resonated not only in South Buffalo, but also in Lovejoy just to the north, as well as the North District, said local Democratic analyst Ken Kruly. Those two districts voted for the write-in line by margins of nearly 2 to 1.

"The voters there tend to be a more conservative group of Democrats," said Kruly, a native of the Lovejoy District, which borders Cheektowaga. "They certainly leaned into that message about the Police Department and what might happen to it if Walton came into office."

That's true as well in the North District, a fast-changing melting pot with large numbers of working-class whites and refugees.

Analysis: Walton failed to broaden support beyond her primary base Some political pros said the seeds of Walton's disappointing performance were those she sowed on primary night and in the weeks afterwards, when she failed to broaden her base of support beyond the most progressive of progressives.