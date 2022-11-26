 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified

A longtime city Department of Public Works employee killed Wednesday while conducting snow-removal operations in South Buffalo has been identified as Michael L. Muscarella.

Muscarella, 67, was hit by a high lift that was removing snow near McKinley Parkway and Columbus Avenue in South Buffalo.

City officials, who said they withheld the identity of the victim until his family could be notified, released Muscarella's name Saturday afternoon.

"We are heartbroken," Mayor Byron W. Brown said following the incident, which happened at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. "We are in pain right now."

A preliminary investigation by Buffalo police found that the high lift hit the city worker while moving in reverse. A contractor hired by the city to help with snow removal was operating the high lift, according to Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

The high lift had just dumped a load of snow into a dump truck, Gramaglia said after the incident.

Muscarella was pronounced dead at the scene. The commissioner said the high-lift operator is cooperating fully with investigators from the police department's Accident Investigation Unit.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Muscarella was set for 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.

