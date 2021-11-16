City wants traffic study before giving OK to sell Fosdick Avenue for City Honors project

Buffalo Public Schools agreed to a traffic study to see how the proposed closing of Fosdick Avenue would affect traffic in the surrounding neighborhood.

Mayor Byron Brown has asked the Common Council to approve the closure and sale of city-owned Fosdick Avenue adjacent to City Honors School to the city school district for $1. The avenue runs between Best and East North streets.

Closing the avenue would be part of the redevelopment to restore the four-acre grassy land – formerly Fosdick Field – in front of City Honors and build a $3.5 million athletic facility.

The traffic study will be completed before the sale is approved, said Common Council President Darius Pridgen during Tuesday's Council meeting.

“I think that the only part that most neighbors are concerned about is where that traffic goes,” Pridgen said. “But working together I truly believe we can work this out and figure it out.”

