City to pay more than $2M to family of boy killed in Delaware Park accident

After the fatal incident, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered the state Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit along the entire length of the Scajaquada to 30 mph from 50 mph, and Jersey barriers were immediately installed along the park.

A State Supreme Court document in the lawsuit filed by Mary Sugorovskiy and her husband Vladimir revealed a state engineer had concluded in 2014 that a guardrail was warranted between the expressway and Ring Road.

“Our investigation revealed that due to the fact that at this location Ring Road is relatively close to the expressway, guardrail would be warranted for the safety and 'peace of mind' of the users of the park,” wrote state Regional Design Engineer David Christopher to the city’s Department of Public Works on July 15, 2014.

The investigation followed a 2014 accident in which a vehicle left the expressway and struck a tree in proximity to Ring Road and pedestrians.

Last year, Mark H. Cantor, an attorney for Maksym's parents, submitted court papers indicating a consulting engineer would offer expert testimony about the failure to install a guardrail to protect those walking along Ring Road.

Lawrence Levine, who specializes in civil, traffic and highway engineering design, construction and maintenance, was expected to testify that the "city engineer of a city such as Buffalo must understand their duty to install a guardrail in this situation," according to Cantor's court papers. "Given that the speed limit of the roadway was 50 mph and there was a large volume of traffic at that location, motor vehicles leaving the roadway and entering the Ring Road was not only completely predictable but also inevitable."