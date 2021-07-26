City to pay more than $2M to family of boy killed in Delaware Park accident

The City of Buffalo has reached a settlement with the family of Maksym Sugorovskiy, a 3-year-old struck and killed by a car while walking along Ring Road in Delaware Park with his mother and sister in May 2015.
The $2.250 million settlement is expected to be approved by the Common Council Tuesday.
Corporation Counsel Timothy A. Ball called it "a very high-profile and tragic case."
"We feel like having gone through mediation processes and back and forth with a number of different parties we arrived at a fair settlement, which is two and a quarter million dollars, given the fact that one infant plaintiff was killed, another was seriously injured and so was their mother,” Ball said.
Mary Sugorovskiy and her son Maksym had just finished watching her daughter Stephanie play a soccer match for the Delaware Soccer Club when the tragedy happened. The family was walking through the park back to their car when a Chevy Malibu, driven by Christian P. Myers, swerved from the Scajaquada Expressway and barreled across the grassy divide onto the Ring Road where Mary and her children were standing, striking them before they could react. Maksym was killed. Stephanie, then 5, was taken to Women & Children’s Hospital, in critical condition, with two fractured legs and a broken wrist.
Myers reportedly fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.
After the fatal incident, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered the state Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit along the entire length of the Scajaquada to 30 mph from 50 mph, and Jersey barriers were immediately installed along the park.
A State Supreme Court document in the lawsuit filed by Mary Sugorovskiy and her husband Vladimir revealed a state engineer had concluded in 2014 that a guardrail was warranted between the expressway and Ring Road.
“Our investigation revealed that due to the fact that at this location Ring Road is relatively close to the expressway, guardrail would be warranted for the safety and 'peace of mind' of the users of the park,” wrote state Regional Design Engineer David Christopher to the city’s Department of Public Works on July 15, 2014.
The investigation followed a 2014 accident in which a vehicle left the expressway and struck a tree in proximity to Ring Road and pedestrians.
Last year, Mark H. Cantor, an attorney for Maksym's parents, submitted court papers indicating a consulting engineer would offer expert testimony about the failure to install a guardrail to protect those walking along Ring Road.
Lawrence Levine, who specializes in civil, traffic and highway engineering design, construction and maintenance, was expected to testify that the "city engineer of a city such as Buffalo must understand their duty to install a guardrail in this situation," according to Cantor's court papers. "Given that the speed limit of the roadway was 50 mph and there was a large volume of traffic at that location, motor vehicles leaving the roadway and entering the Ring Road was not only completely predictable but also inevitable."