City to pay $2.4 million in settlements, including sexual harassment claim

The City of Buffalo denied Orcutt’s allegations in October 2017 court papers.

Orcutt was hired by the city in 2011 and worked as a meter reader in the Water Division on the day shift, and later as a laborer on the night shift at the Col. Ward Pumping Station, according to court documents.

Orcutt claimed co-worker Charles Davis often used profanity and threatened Orcutt when he told her “he would hurt her bad if she performed more than 300 reads a day,” the documents said. Orcutt said Davis, who is still employed by the city, told jokes about women dying while having sex and about violent things happening to women. He also spoke in detail about a girl being "gang raped" in India with a broom, she added. He continued to describe the rape three times, even after Orcutt asked him to stop, she said.

Orcutt complained to the city about the sexual harassment and the hostile work environment on multiple occasions, her lawsuit said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Orcutt was transferred to the laborer position at the pumping station, where the sexual harassment allegedly continued – this time under then-Superintendent Patrick Martin. She accused Martin of calling her “derogatory terms” like “witch” and telling her she “looks like a man.”