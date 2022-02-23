City to pay $2.4 million in settlements, including sexual harassment claim

A former City of Buffalo employee who said she was sexually harassed on the job by a co-worker and a supervisor and then terminated after she complained is poised to receive a $90,000 settlement from the city.
Eric Whitehead says he was put in danger – blinded by smoke and steam – after a fellow Engine 21 firefighter evacuated a burning house without him in
A Buffalo firefighter is expected to get a $2.3 million payout after he was left behind in a burning attic fire and unable to signal a mayday, he said. He suffered severe burns to his hands.
And a woman who said she stumbled, fell and broke her an ankle while walking on a city-owned sidewalk likely will get paid $13,500.
The settlement agreements are part of about $2.4 million in personal injury and general litigation claims the Common Council’s Claims Committee approved Wednesday. The entire Council will vote on the items Tuesday.
They include:
On-the-job sexual harassment. In her 2017 complaint against the city, former employee Pamela Orcutt claimed she was subjected to gender discrimination, a hostile work environment and sexual harassment from a co-worker and supervisor. She said the actions were humiliating and degrading and left her feeling intimidated and embarrassed.
The treatment continued up until the day of her termination in 2014 for “alleged insubordination.” But Orcutt said in court documents that her firing was retaliation for complaining about the sexually harassing conduct.
The City of Buffalo denied Orcutt’s allegations in October 2017 court papers.
Orcutt was hired by the city in 2011 and worked as a meter reader in the Water Division on the day shift, and later as a laborer on the night shift at the Col. Ward Pumping Station, according to court documents.
Orcutt claimed co-worker Charles Davis often used profanity and threatened Orcutt when he told her “he would hurt her bad if she performed more than 300 reads a day,” the documents said. Orcutt said Davis, who is still employed by the city, told jokes about women dying while having sex and about violent things happening to women. He also spoke in detail about a girl being "gang raped" in India with a broom, she added. He continued to describe the rape three times, even after Orcutt asked him to stop, she said.
Orcutt complained to the city about the sexual harassment and the hostile work environment on multiple occasions, her lawsuit said.
Orcutt was transferred to the laborer position at the pumping station, where the sexual harassment allegedly continued – this time under then-Superintendent Patrick Martin. She accused Martin of calling her “derogatory terms” like “witch” and telling her she “looks like a man.”
On an almost daily basis until she was terminated, Martin made a gesture simulating masturbation in her presence and often stared at her crotch , particularly, for long periods of time in a way that made Orcutt uncomfortable, she said. Martin, who has retired, also told stories about teenage girls and white panties and made comments about Orcutt’s buttocks, she said.
She said Martin invaded her personal space, made comments about her age and asked her out for a drink, according to the documents.
Orcutt said she complained to Martin directly multiple times, but he did not stop. Nor did the conduct stop after Orcutt complained to Human Resources in February 2014 and to the commissioner the following month.
Orcutt was terminated in March 2014 for what she said was “alleged insubordination” for not cleaning a men's bathroom. But Orcutt said she had been told by Martin not to go into any men's bathrooms and the termination was retaliation for her complaining about the sexual harassment.
University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt asked for additional information by the March 2 Council meeting on the process for reporting sexual harassment charges.
“The city has to be clear in its process, as it relates to sexual harassment claims, that individuals who are affected have a clear way of reporting it and it being addressed and investigated,” Wyatt said.
Pending Common Council approval, the city will pay $2.3 million for firefighter Eric Whitehead's pain and suffering and pay him his salary and benefits until his retirement age.
On-duty injured firefighter. The Claims Committee also approved a $2.3 million payment to Buffalo firefighter Eric Whitehead, who suffered severe burns to his hands in an attic fire at 82 Butler Ave. in January 2019.
Whitehead said in his August 2019 lawsuit against the Buffalo Fire Department that he was put in danger – blinded by smoke and steam – after a fellow Engine 21 firefighter evacuated a burning house without him. Isolated and disoriented in the attic, Whitehead was unable to press the "man down" button on his radio. So he removed his gloves in a final attempt to operate his radio, resulting in severe burns to both hands.
Whitehead, who was treated in the burn unit at Erie County Medical Center, sued the Fire Department for "negligence, carelessness and recklessness" and violating its procedures and practices when fighting the fire.
Broken ankle on a broken sidewalk. To avoid further litigation, attorneys with the city’s Law Department recommended paying Barbara Johnson-Kirk $13,500. In her 2013 notice of claim against the city, Johnson-Kirk said she fell while walking on a sidewalk that was defective and in disrepair at 34 Rawlins St. on July 20, 2012, and broke her left ankle.
Acting Corporation Counsel Cavette Chambers said she did not know if the sidewalk has been repaired. There was ongoing work at the area, “so it may possibly be repaired by now.”