The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday is expected to approve a $107,000 settlement with the estate of a North Buffalo woman struck and killed by a Buffalo police officer responding to a call.

Susan LoTempio, 64, of Rugby Road was hit about 6:30 a.m. on March 30, 2018, while out on her daily walk. The crash happened near the intersection of Hertel and Tennyson avenues. LoTempio died at the scene.

Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski said the Council Claims Committee recently recommended approval of the settlement amount.

“Oftentimes, some claims that are settled are truly heartbreaking, especially in regards to the claim in the estate of Mrs. LoTempio,” said Nowakowski, who sits on the committee. “When claims are settled, it’s the hope it provides a sliver of peace or finality, since the family at times during the claim (process) has to relive some of the pain from a terrible life event.”

Time of day, weather and vehicle, not cop, blamed for Hertel pedestrian's death Buffalo Police Officer Daniel Ahearn was found not criminally liable for the death of Susan LoTempio, whom he struck and killed in March as he was responding to a call on Starin

University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt noted during the Claims Committee meeting that the settlement amount addresses only part of a civil lawsuit filed by LoTempio's family, which included other parties. An out-of-state Chrysler Dodge dealership and company that retrofits emergency vehicles were among them. The status of that part of the case was unavailable Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Daniel G. Ahearn, the Buffalo police officer who struck and killed LoTempio, did not have his patrol car's flashing lights or siren activated, three police sources told The Buffalo News days after the crash occurred. The sources also said Ahearn, who was alone in the cruiser, was not required to turn on the lights and siren because he was responding to a "routine" level 911 call.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Ahearn was traveling at 30 to 40 mph, providing backup for another police officer going to a complaint on Starin Avenue from an elderly man who police believed may have had diminished mental capacity. The man reported an intruder in his home.

The Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit of the state Attorney General's Office investigated the incident, under the guidelines of an executive order that appoints the AG's Office as a special prosecutor in cases involving civilian deaths and law enforcement.

In December 2018, the unit concluded Ahearn was not criminally liable for LoTempio’s death.

Ahearn submitted blood and urine samples, and investigators found he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision. Investigators also determined he had not been using his cellphone before or at that time.

LoTempio was crossing Hertel at an angle and not at a crosswalk about a half-hour before sunrise and was wearing dark clothing when she was struck, investigators found.

LoTempio and her husband, Joseph, were married 32 years.

"She gets up at 6 o'clock and she goes for her walk, every weekend," he told The Buffalo News later the day of the crash. "It's her usual walk. I get up after that and I take our dog out for a little walk and I put him in the car and I go get a coffee and a paper and I get home before my wife. On the way home, I saw the lanes were all blocked off. I got the goose bumps and I had a very bad feeling, and I said, 'Please don't let it be my wife.' When I got home, I went upstairs and she wasn't home. I knew then that it was her."