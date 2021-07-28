City settles with family of toddler killed by a car in Delaware Park

Among the other settlements, the city will pay $150,000 to Shawn Gaskin for a serious injury he suffered in a car accident in February 2014, when he struck a downed light pole across the Scajaquada. Light standards are the city’s responsibility to maintain, said Corporation Counsel Timothy A. Ball.

The city will pay $35,001 to Joseph Smith and $25,001 to Ronald Rasier for a dog-shooting case in July 2014, before the city had “the intervention with respect to how warrants are conducted in relation to dogs,” Ball said.

While the warrant was valid, there were questions about the execution of the warrant, said Assistant Corporation Counsel Maeve Huggins.

“It is alleged, and the facts of this are highly disputed as to how the warrant was executed itself,” she said.

"The settlement is a compromise that we’ve reached through the mediation process," she said.

The city will also pay $33,000 to Anthony Sanita for a dog shooting March 2015. There is a factual dispute about the execution of the search warrant and the demeanor of the animal during the execution of the search warrant, Nowakowski said.