City settles with family of toddler killed by a car in Delaware Park

The Buffalo Common Council has approved paying $2.25 million to the family of Maksym Sugorovskiy, a 3-year-old who was struck and killed by a car while walking along Ring Road in Delaware Park with his mother and sister in May 2015.
Lawmakers also approved other settlements:
• $150,000 for serious injury to a man whose car struck a light pole that was lying across the Scajaquada Expressway.
• $93,002 for incidents in which police officers shot dogs.
• $52,000 to a former city employee who claimed workplace retaliation.
• $20,000 to a woman who was pregnant when she was hit by a Police Department vehicle.
Mary Sugorovskiy and her son Maksym had just finished watching her daughter Stephanie play a soccer match for the Delaware Soccer Club before the tragedy. The family was walking through the park to their car when a Chevy Malibu, driven by Christian P. Myers, swerved from the Scajaquada Expressway and barreled across the grassy divide onto the Ring Road, striking the children. Maksym was killed. Stephanie, then 5, was taken to Women & Children’s Hospital, in critical condition, with two fractured legs and a broken wrist.
The Common Council approved the settlement Tuesday.
“There is no amount of money to replace the loss of a child, but we do hope the settlement of this claim does provide some closure to this family,” said Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski, chairman of the Council’s Claims Committee.
Among the other settlements, the city will pay $150,000 to Shawn Gaskin for a serious injury he suffered in a car accident in February 2014, when he struck a downed light pole across the Scajaquada. Light standards are the city’s responsibility to maintain, said Corporation Counsel Timothy A. Ball.
The city will pay $35,001 to Joseph Smith and $25,001 to Ronald Rasier for a dog-shooting case in July 2014, before the city had “the intervention with respect to how warrants are conducted in relation to dogs,” Ball said.
While the warrant was valid, there were questions about the execution of the warrant, said Assistant Corporation Counsel Maeve Huggins.
“It is alleged, and the facts of this are highly disputed as to how the warrant was executed itself,” she said.
"The settlement is a compromise that we’ve reached through the mediation process," she said.
The city will also pay $33,000 to Anthony Sanita for a dog shooting March 2015. There is a factual dispute about the execution of the search warrant and the demeanor of the animal during the execution of the search warrant, Nowakowski said.
The city will pay $52,000 to Tina Nunes, a former city employee, who brought a workplace retaliation action against the city in May 2019. Nunes was given a probable cause finding by the New York State Division of Human Rights due to the fact her termination took place after she had submitted a claim for a hostile work environment, Ball said.
The city will pay $20,000 to Jasmine Hernandez, a pedestrian who was struck by a Buffalo Police Department vehicle in July 2018. Hernandez was seven months pregnant at the time of the accident. The city’s Law Department recommended the settlement “considering the presumption that pedestrians have the right of way,” Ball said.
“It’s a tough case to avoid liability on,” he said.