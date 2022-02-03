City says most main, secondary roads have been plowed at least once, but more snow coming

As light snow fell across the City of Buffalo Thursday morning and more expected, Public Works crews had plowed the majority of the city's main and secondary roads at least once as of 10 a.m., said Michael Finn, the city's commissioner of Public Works.

"The condition of the streets in general are OK," but snow fighting is an ongoing effort, he said.

"This snow is not going to stop until late tonight, so it's going to be a continual effort of just driving all around mains and secondaries all across the city and continually redoing them similar to every one with their driveways," he said.

The city reached out to New York State and Erie County for additional help fighting the snow. County crews are assisting the city on Delaware and Elmwood avenues, Finn said. As of Thursday morning, the state was not helping, but the two sides will keep in touch.

"The state can really help us when the snow is just hitting the city. This is an equal opportunity storm so as of this moment we aren't having any help from the state, but we're going to maintain an ongoing conversation," Finn said.