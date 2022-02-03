City says most main, secondary roads have been plowed at least once, but more snow coming

As light snow fell across the City of Buffalo Thursday morning and more expected, Public Works crews had plowed the majority of the city's main and secondary roads at least once as of 10 a.m., said Michael Finn, the city's commissioner of Public Works.
"The condition of the streets in general are OK," but snow fighting is an ongoing effort, he said.
"This snow is not going to stop until late tonight, so it's going to be a continual effort of just driving all around mains and secondaries all across the city and continually redoing them similar to every one with their driveways," he said.
The city reached out to New York State and Erie County for additional help fighting the snow. County crews are assisting the city on Delaware and Elmwood avenues, Finn said. As of Thursday morning, the state was not helping, but the two sides will keep in touch.
"The state can really help us when the snow is just hitting the city. This is an equal opportunity storm so as of this moment we aren't having any help from the state, but we're going to maintain an ongoing conversation," Finn said.
City spokesman Michael DeGeorge said crews started last night into the overnight hours pre-salting main and secondary roads before the snow began. Crews are also in residential areas plowing and removing snow from previous storms that froze due to the cold temperatures.
A check of about 10 residential streets in the North and Delaware Council Districts – which saw most of the accumulation from the last storm, Finn has said – were passable. It was obvious a snow plow had been down each one.
Ahead of the storm, the city sent a message to residents through its BuffAlert system, reminding people alternate side parking is in effect on all 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. streets. All cars must park legally.
In Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said the city has taken a lesson from the last snowfall that dropped some 2 feet on metro Buffalo on Martin Luther King Day. While main roads were mostly kept clear during and after the storm, many residential side streets went untouched by plows for days.
Mini-tows may be used to allow for snow cleanup at owner’s expense. During extreme weather conditions, vehicles blocking fire hydrants, crosswalks, driveways as well as abandoned and illegally parked vehicles will be mini-towed, not impounded, as long as there is an available legal parking space within 500 feet.
The city is taking the step following widespread criticism of snow removal efforts on side streets during a recent storm that dumped nearly 2 feet on most of the region.
There is a $40 fee for each mini-tow, according to the Buffalo Police Department’s Manual of Procedures.
Buffalo residents are urged to sign up for the city’s BuffAlert notifications. The text and email alerts include critical weather, parking and other public service announcements.
Sign up by texting JoinBuffAlert to 38276.