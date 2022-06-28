City residents gave Council Members an earful during redistricting hearing

About 70 people came to City Hall on Tuesday evening for a public hearing on proposed new boundaries for the city’s Council districts. Another 40 attended virtually.

And their message was clear: Maps should be more inclusive and racially balanced, and the public should have more time to consider the changes and provide feedback.

Speaker after speaker lambasted the proposed new lines for the city’s Council districts based on 2020 U.S. Census figures. They said the reapportionment plan was gerrymandered.

“My name is Jim Anderson and I only stopped by to tell you right now, y'all did this all wrong,” he said. "The work on this has not been hard enough, fair enough and inclusive enough and it is shameful.”

The Common Council hosted the 5 p.m. public hearing in Council Chambers in City Hall to get feedback on the proposed adjustments to the boundaries of the city’s nine Council districts.

Buffalo’s population grew for the first time in 70 years to 278,349 from 261,275 in 2010, according to the 2020 census.

Under a redrawn map, the Masten and South districts would be the smallest with 30,268 and 30,160 residents, respectively.

The two largest districts would become Ellicott, with 31,879 residents, and Niagara with 32,021. Niagara also is home to 8,335 Hispanics, the most in the city.

The South District has the largest population of whites with 24,081, followed by Delaware with 22,366.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Masten District in East Buffalo is home to the greatest number of Black residents with 23,347. University is right behind with 18,970.

“There is way too much gerrymandering in here,” said Buffalo attorney Adam Bojakl, who lives in the Niagara District.

“This is a longstanding political process that both legislative bodies and political powers have used to communicate who is not important, what groups of citizens can be easily shifted from district to district with least resistance and cost,” said Stephanie Barber Jeter of the Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association in Masten.

“I encourage each of you to say 'Let’s start over,' ” Jeter said to Council Members about the redistricting map.

India B. Walton, candidate in last year’s mayor’s race, felt similarly.

“This is a chance to reject business as usual and choose to use this process as a runway to undo the harms of the past,” Walton said. “I’m asking us to imagine, to dream together and allow us the space to create a more equitable and just Buffalo that serves all.”

Many of the speakers chided the Council for holding the public hearing on Primary Day.

“Tonight, should not have been the time to focus on a hearing. It’s election day and we should be devoting all our efforts to make sure people go to the polls and having their votes be heard rather than trying to come here,” Bojak said.

Buffalo’s redistricting process started with a nine-member Citizens’ Commission on Reapportionment that was seated earlier this year.

By law, the city must redraw boundaries every 10 years to reflect population changes. Each district must be approximately equal in population.

The Common Council has until July 30 to adopt a redistricting plan.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.