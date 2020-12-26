City, preservationists eye new approach to repair neglected properties

Dobucki was fined $1,000 and sentenced to 175 hours of community service for violations at 102 Johnson Park. That that was changed in December 2011 to a conditional discharge if the property was brought into compliance. But there have been 12 complaints since 2010.

"This is a problem that preservation districts deal with," said Nowakowski, who worked with the preservation group after residents voiced their concerns to him during his campaign for office. "It’s been an all-hands-on-deck experience."

Dobucki has not responded to either pleas or orders to fix the properties, hasn't appeared to invest any money in them, and won't sell them, preservationists and city officials say. Nor has he shown up in court to respond to charges against him, despite promises to do so, prompting the court to issue multiple arrest warrants that are still pending. He's also been repeatedly fined, and he was jailed for 15 days more than a decade ago.

“There’s a lot of activity, but there’s not a lot of progress,” said Louis J. Petrucci, the city’s deputy commissioner of permits and inspections. “That’s why the neighbors are concerned, because they’re not seeing these properties rented or improved. They just sit there and deteriorate.”

Efforts to contact Dobucki for a response were unsuccessful.