City policy for reimbursing former homeowners after foreclosure may be turned into law

Buffalo lawmakers are exploring codifying a policy, begun in 2019, that reimburses former homeowners after their properties are sold at foreclosure auctions instead of sending any surplus funds to the state.
Common Council members are concerned that the policy for reimbursing any funds left after taxes and fees are paid could too easily be undone by a future administration – or even the current one – if it is not written into law.
At the suggestion of the Western New York Law Center, lawmakers are considering codifying the new process, which would mean the Council would have to be involved in any changes.
“One thing that we are concerned about in particular is that this is just a policy right now,” said Amy Gathings, an attorney in the foreclosure department at the Law Center, which represents low-income residents.
“It’s not codified anywhere, and the city is not required to do it. Our concern is if this is not codified, that based on budget conditions or if a new administration comes in that’s not supportive of this procedure, the homeowners’ right to access their surplus funds could be taken away very easily, so we’re requesting this procedure to be codified,” Gathings said during the Council's Finance Committee meeting last week.
A resolution will be presented at Tuesday's Council meeting directing the corporation counsel to “explore the possibilities” of codifying the policy for the disbursement of surplus funds. If codification is possible, city lawyers will draft an ordinance that clearly outlines the process for disbursement. The resolution also directs the corporation counsel to clarify notification procedures and timeframes.
Starting with the city’s 2019 auction, the city took title to all the properties on the foreclosure lists before they were auctioned off. As the title holder, the city keeps all surplus funds from the sale of the property after all back taxes, user fees, fines and water bills are paid. But the city sends notices to individuals who may be entitled to all or some of the surplus so they can make a claim for the money.
Under the former process, the city did not send notices letting people know they may be entitled to a surplus. Any money collected above what the city was owed went to the Erie County comptroller – who handled unclaimed funds for the county – and then eventually to New York State. The title holder and/or lien holder at the time of the auction could go through a court process to apply for the funds through the state.
Of the homes sold in the 2019 auction, 104 properties netted a combined surplus of $3.6 million.
None of that surplus has been dispersed yet to former owners because of public health concerns stemming from Covid-19, which prompted the Law Department to delay the dispersal process, officials said.
But with Covid transmission rates stabilizing at a low rate and the state of emergency being lifted in the City of Buffalo, “it is time to establish a clear plan of action to begin the ... disbursement process,” the resolution says.
Administration officials have said the next auction may be held in October or spring 2023.