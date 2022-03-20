City policy for reimbursing former homeowners after foreclosure may be turned into law

Buffalo lawmakers are exploring codifying a policy, begun in 2019, that reimburses former homeowners after their properties are sold at foreclosure auctions instead of sending any surplus funds to the state.

Common Council members are concerned that the policy for reimbursing any funds left after taxes and fees are paid could too easily be undone by a future administration – or even the current one – if it is not written into law.

At the suggestion of the Western New York Law Center, lawmakers are considering codifying the new process, which would mean the Council would have to be involved in any changes.

“One thing that we are concerned about in particular is that this is just a policy right now,” said Amy Gathings, an attorney in the foreclosure department at the Law Center, which represents low-income residents.