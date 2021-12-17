City orders emergency demolition of Great Northern grain elevator damaged in windstorm

"We would love to be part of bringing it back to life for a new use to serve Buffalo’s future," Barker said. "We wouldn’t be able to do it on our own, but with the right community support, we think we can be part of the solution for saving this part of Buffalo’s history for future generations.”

A spokesman for Mayor Byron Brown had no immediate comment on the union's request.

A message to Chicago-based ADM's corporate headquarters seeking a response was not immediately returned.

The Great Northern, 250 Ganson St., was the largest grain elevator in the world when built in 1897.

Barker worked for 18 years at the ADM flour mill next door to the Great Northern. He was one of 60 to 65 employees there when he left two years ago to work at General Mills in cereal production.

Buying a building was already under consideration for the local, Barker said, before winds damaged the Great Northern. The grain elevator is centrally located for many of its members, he said.

The local needs time to evaluate the building and is already in touch with architects, Barker said.