City orders emergency demolition of Great Northern grain elevator damaged in windstorm

Mayor Byron Brown's administration has ordered an emergency demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator.
The city notified the grain elevator's owner, Archer Daniels Midland, of the decision hours after a union local asked the city to delay making a decision so it could explore buying and repairing the property. The decision comes despite an outcry from preservationists and the urging by Rep. Brian Higgins for the city to force ADM to repair the structure.
"We determined the building is not safe and have given the order of an emergency declaration to ADM to tear the building down," said James Comerford, commissioner of the Department of Permit and Inspection Services.
Comerford said he reached the decision after reviewing the building's exterior with others from his department and a drone inspection on Wednesday. The brick building's north wall partially collapsed on Saturday from heavy winds.
"We're very nervous about other parts of the building coming down," Comerford said. "The wall is very weak right now."
Comerford said there are stress cracks in the brick wall on the eastern wall facing the street, and corrugated metal had landed from the building on the guard house and by the Wonder Coffeehouse across the street.
"I'm not a seer. I can't predict when a wall is going to come down," he said. "My main concern is the public safety. There are over 100 people employed at ADM and over 400 at General Mills.
The reaction to the decision was swift.
"It's an outrage and unnecessary," said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo. "Architects and engineers have told us there is no need for an emergency demolition. We have a bad actor," Tielman said, referring to ADM, "who is evading public review of the destruction of a priceless city asset."
A 600-member labor union had asked the Brown administration to hold off making a decision.
Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 36G wants to explore the feasibility of reusing the structure as a union hall, credit union office and public museum. The local's interest came after ADM asked the city Tuesday for emergency demolition, citing public safety and building issues raised by engineers.
“This building represents a profound part of Buffalo’s place as a center of grain milling, and it's the last of the box-style elevators that originated here in Buffalo," said Anthony Barker, president of Local 36G.
Flour mill workers are among those represented by the local.
"We would love to be part of bringing it back to life for a new use to serve Buffalo’s future," Barker said. "We wouldn’t be able to do it on our own, but with the right community support, we think we can be part of the solution for saving this part of Buffalo’s history for future generations.”
A spokesman for Mayor Byron Brown had no immediate comment on the union's request.
A message to Chicago-based ADM's corporate headquarters seeking a response was not immediately returned.
The Great Northern, 250 Ganson St., was the largest grain elevator in the world when built in 1897.
Barker worked for 18 years at the ADM flour mill next door to the Great Northern. He was one of 60 to 65 employees there when he left two years ago to work at General Mills in cereal production.
Buying a building was already under consideration for the local, Barker said, before winds damaged the Great Northern. The grain elevator is centrally located for many of its members, he said.
The local needs time to evaluate the building and is already in touch with architects, Barker said.
"We are going to explore every avenue," Barker said. "Our roots are there. It would be great to own a part of our history and have the building functioning in some capacity once again.
"I truly believe this is something that could happen," he said.
The building's sheer size – it's 400 feet long, 120 feet wide and 165 feet tall – is challenging but also presents opportunities, Barker said. That includes a public museum celebrating the city's waterfront heritage, including the history and evolution of grain elevators.
Replacing the north wall with glass to reveal the large steel bins is a possibility, he said.
The local would first have to acquire the Great Northern from ADM, which previously sought to demolish the structure in 1996 and 2003.
Barker said the building will need a lot of work. ADM's maintenance of the Great Northern when he worked there, Barker said, was "mainly anchoring down any loose roofing panels."
"They did the minimum," he said.
ADM has owned the local landmark for 38 years but never used the structure, so Barker hopes the company would make it available for a nominal amount.
He's not worried about the hole in the north wall.
"There was a large hole in 1907, ten years after being built, and it was repaired," he said.
Barker said workers in the flour mill don't believe they are threatened by the status of the Great Northern.
"No, not at all," he said. "If they were in danger, ADM would shut the mill down and transfer the work to another facility in the region."
Higgins on Tuesday urged city officials to "hold firm" in denying ADM's demolition application.
Because the Great Northern has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, which allows the use of federal and state tax credits, Higgins has called on ADM to take advantage of the tax credits to make all necessary repairs.
That was before Local 36G expressed its interest in the property.
The local's interest has the backing of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.
“Over the last two decades, preservationists have proven their case that saving rather than demolishing buildings is profoundly good for our community,” said Jessie Fisher, executive director.
"The Great Northern is an irreplaceable treasure, unlike any existing structure in North America," Fisher said. "We hope that the city and ADM will give Local 36G time to conduct a feasibility study to determine whether this building fits their future needs."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.