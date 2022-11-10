City of Tonawanda will no longer elect city attorney and treasurer

City of Tonawanda residents have elected their last treasurer and city attorney.

Voters decided Tuesday they no longer want to vote for their city attorney and city treasurer.

Those were two of the changes to the City Charter included in a proposition approved overwhelmingly in Tuesday’s election.

Instead of being elected by voters, the candidates for the two positions will be chosen by the mayor, and confirmed by the Common Council. Tonawanda was one of the only municipalities in Western New York with an elected city attorney and treasurer.

Both Treasurer William Reese and City Attorney S. Michael Rua will serve out the remainder of their terms, which expire Dec. 31, 2023. And both would have gladly run for reelection had the Charter Revision Committee not recommended the changes.

“I liked being elected,” Rua said. "I like the independence of it, only the voters could throw me out if they don’t like me.”

Reese, who was chairman of the charter committee, said he plans to apply for the job. He had suggested the position be a Civil Service post, but the committee eventually settled on the appointment by the mayor and approval by the Council.

The treasurer must have a four-year degree in business or accounting, and either have a master’s degree or be a certified public accountant. The treasurer also must have six years of experience.

The attorney must be qualified to practice law in New York State, and have at least five years of experience. Both will be required to live in the city.

Other changes approved by voters include allowing the mayor to continue to run the city while out of town but still able to be in contact with city officials. The charter was changed to say the mayor will not be considered absent “when reachable by phone or device.”

There was a bit of a disagreement when the former mayor went on vacation last year.

The charter states the Common Council president takes on the role of acting mayor when the mayor has a temporary absence. Last year, the city clerk emailed department heads on behalf of the council president to let them know she was available to address any issues that came up before the mayor returned.

The mayor maintained that it is illegal for the Council president to serve as president and acting mayor.

The changes to the city charter make it clear that the Council president can remain president even when assuming the duties of acting mayor, Reese said.

The charter also makes clear that the mayor needs authorization from the Council to negotiate and sign contracts and memoranda of understanding.

There are some housekeeping items: the section regarding water charges was removed because the city doesn’t have a water department anymore.

And the charter was made gender neutral, Reese said. The references to “he” and “him” were changed to “they.”